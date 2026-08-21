James Doherty, Daniel Fraser, and More Will Join MOULIN ROUGE! West End Cast

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Moulin Rouge! The Musical has announced new West End casting as the hit show celebrate 5 years at the Piccadilly Theatre in London this autumn. From Monday 12 October 2026, current cast Karis Anderson as Satine and Alistair Brammer as Christian will be joined by James Doherty (Come From Away) as Harold Zidler and Daniel Fraser (Christmas Carol Goes Wrong) as The Duke. Richard Lloyd King continues to play Toulouse-Lautrec, alongside Ivan De Freitas as Santiago and Lindsey Tierney as Nini. Nick Len (Matilda the Musical) will play Baby Doll, and Billie-Kay (Kinky Boots) will play Arabia, joining Athena Collins as La Chocolat and Angela Marie Hurst as Alternate Satine.

The full cast is completed by Gabriela Acosta, Andy Barke, Callum Bell, Alexandros Beshonges, Emily Bolland, Taylor Bradshaw, Robson Broad, Lucy Campbell, Bethany Chan, Lucia Coleman, Katie Deacon, James Davies-Williams, Kelly Downing, Onyemachi Ejimofor, Myles Hart, Annabelle Laing, Holly Liburd, PaddyJoe Martin, Jacob McLay Reid, Jago Mottart, Marios Nicolaides, Ben Rutter, Hassun Sharif, Jamie Shields, Risha Tavernier, Kalila Khan, Hakeem Tinubu and Tija Tkalcevic.

Set in Paris, 1899, a world of indulgent beauty and unparalleled extravagance, of bohemians and aristocrats, of boulevardiers and reprobates, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the story of a lovesick American writer, Christian, and Satine, the dazzling star of the Moulin Rouge nightclub.

When their lives collide at the Moulin Rouge, they fall hopelessly in love, only to be thwarted by the nightclub's host and impresario, Harold Zidler, and The Duke of Monroth, the wealthy and entitled patron of the club who thinks he can buy anything he wants, including Satine. Together with his Bohemian friends – the brilliant and starving artist Toulouse-Lautrec, and the greatest tango dancer in all of Paris, Santiago – Christian stages a musical spectacular in an attempt to save the Moulin Rouge and win the heart of Satine.

Baz Luhrmann's iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed for today in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical invites you to enter a world of passionate romance and eye-popping splendour… a place where Bohemians and aristocrats revel together in electrifying enchantment… a place where all your wildest dreams come true!

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