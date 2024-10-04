Interview: Intergalactic Comedian and Novelty Politician Count Binface: 'Who Should Play Me on Stage? Toby Jones'.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



A self-described "independent space warrior" from Sigma IX, Count Binface is becoming something of a political institution.

The alien who claims to be nearly 6,000 years old has been seen over the last five years on election night stages standing alongside Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, ex-Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and ex-Mayor of London and ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Known for his signature black and grey uniform and metal bin-shaped helmet, the representative for the Count Binface Party has yet to win but has raked in over 24,000 votes on each of his mayoral runs. His fame has seen him appear at Glastonbury Festival and on Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Binface's policies are a mix of the serious (banning the sale of arms to repressive regimes and ensuring everyone has free broadband) and the humorous (nationalising model railways). His proposals for the arts include a ban on loud snacks in theatres and renaming London Bridge to "Phoebe Waller-Bridge".

The creation of comedian Jonathan David Harvey is currently on a national tour with his Bindependence Day show and will be at London's Pleasance Theatre on 11 October.

Tell us about what arts you enjoyed on Sigma IX before departing for Earth. Do they have theatre there?

We love the arts! In fact, just as I left Sigma IX to come to Earth, my home world had just finished enjoying an arts boom during our own Swinging Decade, rather akin to your 1960s.

It was a blast, a hip and happening time when the lids were getting longer and the liners were getting shorter. Swing bins came in, and the iconic model Binny was on the cover of every robo-billboard. Also like Earth, we've got a pandemic of podcasts too, the most popular being my own show Trash Talk - available now - and the fantastic 'My Dad Doesn't Have a Podcast'.

You're used to sharing an election night stage with the likes of Rishi Sunak, Boris Johnson and Sadiq Khan. How will it feel having the stage to yourself for once?

Yes, those guys certainly did try to cramp my style on stage. But they all failed, miserably. As for being up there on my own, remember that on Sigma IX I've enjoyed untrammelled power as a benevolent dictator for thousands of years, so I can handle the spotlight fine without any pesky rivals getting in the way.

The arts are in a precarious financial position. Where do you stand on this?

I say the arts should be funded massively. But perhaps with a slight weighting towards intergalactic character comedy. The United Kingdom has given planet Earth some of its finest artistic creations in all fields, and, if supported by government, this would not only increase the sum of human happiness but it will hugely help the exchequer too. That's why I pledge to nationalise Adele. She's just too good. Bring her into public ownership. It's so obvious. Do it now!

Finally, who would you choose to play you on stage?

Toby Jones. Need I say more?

Count Binface continues on tour until 27 October.

Comments