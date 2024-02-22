Iain Goosey Appointed Executive Director of Kiln Theatre

Kiln Theatre has announced that Iain Goosey has been appointed as Executive Director of Kiln Theatre, working alongside Amit Sharma who was recently appointed as Artistic Director and CEO. Goosey joins Kiln Theatre from the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre where he works as Director of Producing and Planning. He takes up the role from Tuesday 28 May 2024.

Iain Goosey said today, "I’m delighted to be joining the Kiln Theatre at this incredibly exciting time under Amit Sharma’s inspiring leadership.

It’s an honour to have been appointed to this role at a venue I have long admired, with its mission of delivering world class theatre for all and its commitment to delivering sector leading creative engagement work for the people of Brent and beyond.

I’m very grateful to Sita, Amit and the Board for this brilliant opportunity. I can’t wait to get started alongside the brilliant team as we head into this new era for this vital theatre that’s rooted in the heart of its community.”

Artistic Director and CEO, Amit Sharma commented, "I am absolutely thrilled that Iain will be joining us. Iain’s values are a perfect match for Kiln. His enthusiasm comes over leaps and bounds and his passion for the local community, commercial opportunities and delivering high quality new work makes this a thrilling appointment. I can’t wait to start Kiln’s next chapter alongside Iain."

Chair of the Board, Sita McIntosh added, "With his appointment as Executive Director, Iain is the final, vital piece in the Kiln jigsaw enabling the theatre to move onwards and upwards. From the very first interview he impressed the selection panel with his expertise, knowledge and passion for the industry as well as his vision of what the industry needs to survive the next few challenging years. He will be the perfect partner for Amit and I look forward to watching their collaboration grow and flourish."

As Director of Producing and Planning since 2018 at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, Goosey has produced some of the venues most successful productions, including Tanika Gupta’s A Doll’s House directed by Rachel O’Riordan, School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play, Accidental Death of an Anarchist (recently running at the Theatre Royal Haymarket), Iphigenia in Splott, and Ghost Stories and Noises Off (both of which transferred to the West End), whilst also growing theatre programme turnover to new highs and overseeing the wider scheduling of the venue’s building-based activity.

Prior to the Lyric, he worked as part of the Producing Department at the Young Vic (2015-2018) supporting the delivery of shows across the main house, studios and in the West End (including the Young Vic’s first production to open directly in the West End – Cat on a Hot Tin Roof). He was also a Producer for the independent theatre studio China Plate (2013-2015) and worked at the new writing venue, Sherman Theatre (2008-2010).

Goosey was previously co-founder of the award-winning Welsh theatre company Waking Exploits (2010-2014), premiering work by some of the UK’s leading playwrights in Wales for the very first time, and has worked in a freelance capacity with companies including Gagglebabble, August 012, Ovalhouse, Chapter Arts Centre and Dafydd James & Co.