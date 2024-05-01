Frances Ruffelle-Led CLOSER TO HEAVEN and More Come to The Turbine Theatre This Year

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Turbine Theatre has announced three upcoming performances, including Closer to Heaven, led by Frances Ruffelle. Learn more about the shows below!

Closer To Heaven

31 May To 30 June 2024

Following Kevin Elyot’s Coming Clean, the Turbine Theatre’s season celebrating queer love continues with Closer to Heaven, from 31 May to 30 June.

Full cast for this new production of this adored club musical, includes the Tony award winning, 1994 Eurovision Song Contest contestant Frances Ruffelle as Billie Trix. Originating two iconic roles on the West End, Eponine in Les Misérables and Dinah in Starlight Express, Ruffelle has consistently been appearing on stage and screen throughout her career.

Frances Ruffelle as Billie Trix images available to download HERE - Photo credit, Mark Senior.

She is joined by Courtney Bowman, recently seen as Elle Woods in Legally Blonde at Regent Park Open Air Theatre (for which she won a WhatsOnStage Award for Best Performer in a Musical), as Shell Christian, Glenn Adamson (Bat Out Of Hell) as Dave, Connor Carson (The Phantom Of The Opera) as Lee, Kurt Kansley (RENT) as Vic Christian, David Muscat (Billy Elliot) as Bob Saunders, Lewis Brown (Queenz) as Flynn with Beth Curnock, Jamie Tait and Cian Hughes as Babes. This production is directed by Simon Hardwick with choreography by Christopher Tendai with casting by Will Burton CDG.

Audiences will be able to step back in time as the theatre transforms into “Vic’s Club” for an evening that promises to be anything but old fashioned. With a book by one of Britain’s most celebrated writers, Jonathan Harvey, Closer to Heaven features an original club score by Pet Shop Boys and originally premiered at the Arts Theatre in 2001. The Pet Shop Boys are the UK's most successful pop duo, having enjoyed 12 Top Ten studio albums and 40 Top Twenty singles.

Blowing Whistles

From 15 October – 16 November 2024

Written by Matthew Todd

Directed by Jonathan O’Boyle

Nigel loves his hedonistic lifestyle – he has a long-term boyfriend, goes clubbing and has lots of sex in their open relationship. Jamie, his partner of ten years isn’t sure things are so great.



The night before Pride in the Park, the couple contact a stranger on the online, a mysterious young man that seems too good to be true. They make plans for a night of casual sex, but their young guest has a very different agenda…

Blowing Whistles is a searingly topical drama about love, sex and Gay Pride, a blisteringly funny and honest account of a modern gay lifestyle.

The Liar, The Bitch, and The Wardrobe

From 21 November – 22 December 2024

Written by Joshua Coley

With no prospects of climbing the property ladder, the imminent return of James Cordon to the UK and the brink of World War Ill on the horizon, two evacuees flee London and escape to the country for a simpler life.

All seems to be going to plan until a trip back in the closet, transports them both to an unknown land. They embark on a raucous adventure meeting 'almost' recognisable characters: Mr Topless, The Hungry Beaver, The Tight Bi*ch and Aslan, as they pursue their own personal quest of discovery, to become Queens of the kingdom and solve that ultimate age-old problem: world peace!

