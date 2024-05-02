Musical Con Will Return For 2024 Edition in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This October, the world's biggest musical theatre fan convention, Musical Con, will return to London for the third year running, welcoming thousands of fans, of all ages, from across the country and abroad, to celebrate all things musicals under one roof.

Taking place on 19 and 20 October at ExCeL London, Musical Con is delighted to announce a stellar line-up of over 70 special guests including West End and Broadway stars Todrick Hall (Burlesque, Chicago, Kinky Boots), Layton Williams (Everybody's Talking About Jamie/Billy Elliot), Lucie Jones (Wicked, Waitress, Les Misérables), Shanay Holmes (Get Up Stand Up, The Bodyguard), co-founder of Musical Con and soon to star as Nancy in Cameron Mackintosh's revival of Oliver!, Stevie Doc and Tobias Turley (Mamma Mia!) who were recently crowned winners of ITV's MAMMA MIA! I Have A Dream, and this year's Guest of Honour Tony, Grammy and Emmy award winner André De Shields (Hadestown, The Wiz) who originated the role of Hermes in Hadestown on Broadway.

Spanning 10,000 square metres, Musical Con will offer more than 100 hours of unique programming over the weekend, with a festival-style main stage at its centre, where visitors will enjoy unique performances and interviews with the stars, cast and creatives behind the biggest shows. Previous shows to have graced the stage include Les Misérables, Hamilton, The Lion King, Operation Mincemeat, Phantom Of The Opera, Heathers, &Juliet, Everybody's Talking About Jamie and Back To The Future. There are also cast reunions and fan competitions, including Cosplay, Lip Sync Battle and the Star of Musical Con talent search. Visitors can head over to the seated Backstage Theatre to get all the backstage gossip in intimate panel talks and find out how the magic really happens with demonstrations of puppetry, makeup and costume design. Fans can also visit the Stage Door photo experience and meet with their favourite stars, learn from their idols as they take part in workshops and masterclasses taught exclusively by West End stars and creatives and for those interested in a career in musical theatre, meet with the top schools, colleges and universities. Throughout the weekend-long musical extravaganza, visitors will be able to indulge in unique photo opportunities and interactive experiences from West End shows whilst exploring a marketplace brimming with unique fan merchandise.

Other stars featuring in Musical Con 2024 include highly acclaimed performers Aimie Atkinson (Pretty Woman, Six), Alice Fearn (Wicked, Come From Away), Sophie Evans (Wicked, Wizard Of Oz), Ben Forster (Jesus Christ Superstar, Phantom Of the Opera), Jon Robyns (Phantom Of The Opera, Les Miserables, Hamilton), Jodie Steele (Heathers, Six), Miriam Teak Lee (&Juliet, Hamilton), Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Ain't Too Proud, Drifters Girl), Matt Cardell (&Juliet, Jesus Christ Superstar, Memphis), Simon Lipkin (Oliver!, Avenue Q, Rock Of Ages), Hannah Lowther (Six, Heathers), Erin Caldwell (Six, Heathers), two time Olivier nominee Michael Xavier (Sunset Boulevard, My Fair Lady) and Olivier award winner Cassidy Janson (&Juliet, Beautiful: The Carol King Musical).

In addition, Musical Con will welcome cast members from new, recently opened and forthcoming shows including recent Olivier award winner Amy Trigg from the critically-acclaimed Little Big Things, Melanie La Barrie (Hadestown, &Juliet, Matilda), Zachary James (Hadestown, The Addams Family), Gloria Onitiri (Hadestown, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella), from fan favourite Hadestown and Georgina Castle (Mean Girls, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella), Charlie Burn (Mean Girls, Les Misérables), Elena Skye (Mean Girls, We Will Rock You), Tom Xander (Mean Girls, Book Of Mormon) and Daniel Bravo (Mean Girls, Cruel Intentions) from the hotly anticipated new musical, Mean Girls.

Musical Con's complete list of 2024 guests will be available to view on the website with additional stars, creatives and industry professionals being announced later in the year.

Tickets are available to purchase from 30 April with prices starting from £49 per person. Visit www.musicalcon.co.uk for further information.

Play Broadway Games