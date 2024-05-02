BLIPPI: THE WONDERFUL WORLD TOUR Returns to London in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour sees the return of the energetic and educational adventures of global sensation Blippi to the West End this summer. Following the success of the 2023 Olivier Award nominated debut, Blippi The Musical, Blippi returns to London, this time to the Harold Pinter Theatre from 8 July until 7 September 2024.

Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-President of Round Room Live, said today, “We're thrilled to be returning to the West End with Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour after Blippi The Musical had such a popular and acclaimed run throughout 2022. Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour has been delighting fans and families all over the globe, including Mexico, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East, and we know the UK will be singing and dancing right along with Blippi all summer long.”

Susan Vargo, Head of Global Experiences at Moonbug Entertainment added, “We are delighted that Blippi's boundless enthusiasm will return to the West End this summer with Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour. Now celebrating 10 years of encouraging curiosity in pre-schoolers, the Wonderful World Tour brings together everything families love about Blippi and Meekah on one London stage experience!”

Blippi, along with his best friend Meekah, inspires curiosity in pre-schoolers around the world by creating content and experiences that are relatable, accessible and make learning fun. Blippi has become a worldwide sensation with more than one billion monthly views across platforms including Netflix, HBO Max, Cartoonito, Sky, Amazon and YouTube, and millions of fans around the world. The franchise has expanded rapidly since it was acquired by Moonbug Entertainment in 2020. Blippi is available in more than 20 languages, including ASL, and is distributed by more than 30 global broadcast and streaming partners. Blippi's buddies Meekah and Juca have spun off into their own shows and Blippi lives off the screen as well with sold-out live events, popular music tracks, and in-demand toys available at all major retailers.

Tickets for Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour go on sale today.

For tickets and additional information, visit https://blippiontour.com

Performances are during the day and suitable for ages 2+. For Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour, the character Blippi will be played by professional stage performers selected specifically for the production.

