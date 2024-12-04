HOLD ON TO YOUR BUTTS Extends London Run at the Arcola Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Hold On To Your Butts has announced a one week extension at the Arcola Theatre, until Saturday 11 January with performances on sale now. Following the London run, the show tours the UK from 7 February, starting at Curve Theatre in Leicester.

Recent Cutbacks' live shot-for-shot parody of the greatest dinosaur film of all time is performed by just two actors and a live Foley artist.

A wildly inventive tour-de-force of comedy, physical theatre and live Foley, Hold On To Your Butts was created by Recent Cutbacks, directed by Kristin McCarthy Parker (Puffs, Or: Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic, Off-Broadway), developed with Nick Abeel, Kyle Schaefer & Blair Busbee, and stars Jack Baldwin (The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About A Bank Robbery, West End) and Laurence Pears [until 4 January] (The Mousetrap, UK Tour; The Comedy About A Bank Robbery and Magic Goes Wrong, West End), with live sound and foley by Charlie Ives (A Christmas Carol – A Ghost Story, Nottingham Playhouse and Alexandra Palace; Private Lives, West End). They are joined by Swing and Associate Director Charlie Richards (The Play That Goes Wrong, West End) who joins the main company from 6 January and on tour. A Cappella arrangements are by Kelsey Didion.

Recent Cutbacks is a New York-based creative ensemble founded in 2014. Their critically acclaimed work sits at the intersection of comedy and theatre. They're best known for live movie parodies that fuse humour, nostalgia, and lo-fi spectacle.

Their projects invite audiences to see the world with a newfound exuberance and remind us why we fell in love with movies, theatre, and storytelling in the first place.

Tour Dates

Arcola Theatre, London

Tuesday 10 Dec 2024 – Saturday 11 Jan 2025

Website: www.arcolatheatre.com

[On Sale Now]

Curve Theatre, Leicester

Friday 7 – Saturday 8 February 2025

Website: www.curveonline.co.uk

[On Sale Now]

Lowry (Quays Theatre), Salford

Wednesday 12 – Saturday 15 February 2025

Website: www.thelowry.com

[On Sale Now]

Norden Farm, Maidenhead

Wednesday 19 February 2025

Website: www.norden.farm

[On Sale Now]

Macready Theatre, Rugby

Thursday 20 – Friday 21 February 2025

Website: www.macreadytheatre.co.uk

[On Sale Now]

Swan Theatre, Worcester

Saturday 22 February 2025

Website: www.worcestertheatres.co.uk

[On Sale Now]

Bolton Octagon

Monday 17 – Wednesday 19 March 2025

Website: www.octagonbolton.co.uk

[On Sale Now]

Birmingham Repertory Theatre

Friday 21 – Saturday 22 March 2025

Website: www.birmingham-rep.co.uk

[On Sale Now]

Exeter Northcott Theatre

Tuesday 25 – Wednesday 26 March 2025

Website: www.exeternorthcott.co.uk

[On Sale Soon]

Norwich Playhouse

Sunday 30 March – Tuesday 1 April 2025

Website: www.norwichtheatre.org

[On Sale Now]

The Dukes, Lancaster

Friday 4 – Saturday 5 April 2025

Website: www.dukeslancaster.org

[On Sale Soon]

Hull Truck Theatre

Tuesday 15 – Wednesday 16 April 2025

Website: www.hulltruck.co.uk

[On Sale Now]

