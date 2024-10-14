Go Live Theatre Projects Launches Online Auction Raising Funds For Future Work

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Go Live Theatre Projects, the London based theatrical education charity, has launched an online charity auction, full of rare theatre memorabilia. The auction will raise funds to support the charity's mission to make theatre accessible to young people and their families.

The prizes on offer include: signed posters and programmes from West End shows including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hadestown, Hello Dolly, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, SIX, Frozen, Back To The Future, Tina – The Tina Turner Musical, Les Misérables and Wicked: t-shirts and hoodies signed by stars Michael Ball, Sheridan Smith, Derek Jacobi, Bonnie Langford and Arlene Philips; merchandise, and rare memorabilia including a pair of ballet shoes used in the West End production of The Phantom of the Opera!

Browse all items and start bidding now at https://golivetheatre.org.uk/auction/

To view some of the items on offer in person visit the Go Live Theatre Projects stand at MusicalCon this weekend 19-20 October at the London Excel Centre.

If you would like to support Go Live's work with vulnerable and marginalised children and young people in London, please donate here: https://golivetheatre.org.uk/support-us/donate/

Comments