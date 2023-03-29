Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Go Live Theatre Projects Announces A Relaxed Performance of WICKED

The relaxed performance is set for 1 June at 1:30pm.

Mar. 29, 2023  
As part of World Autism Acceptance Week, Go Live Theatre Projects (formerly Mousetrap Theatre Projects) has announced a Relaxed Performance of the well-loved musical, Wicked, at the Apollo Victoria Theatre. Go Live is delighted to be working in collaboration with Ambassador Theatre Group and the production of Wicked, which has been a valued partner and supporter of our theatre education charity since 2007.

Taking place on Thursday, 1st June 2023 at 1.30pm (during Summer half-term week), this Relaxed Performance will be tailored for families with a child, or children, who would benefit from a more relaxed and welcoming theatre environment. This special performance of Wicked is suitable for young people on the autism spectrum, those with learning disabilities or other sensory and communication needs. There will be some adjustments to sound and lighting to accommodate these young people, but in all other respects, this very popular musical will remain the fantastic show that has attracted sell-out audiences for over 16 years. Thanks to the support of our funders, we are able to offer tickets to this Relaxed Performance at very reduced prices.

Working in partnership with the theatre and production staff, members of the Go Live team will support and guide families every step of the way - from the moment they book their tickets to when they leave the theatre, having experienced a very special afternoon! To assist families, Go Live has appointed a dedicated Relaxed Performance Administrator and there will be fully trained staff and volunteers at the Apollo Victoria Theatre throughout the day. Go Live's aim is to remove barriers to theatregoing with personalised support and open arms; leaving families to enjoy a magical and stress-free day to remember.

Prior to attending the show, Go Live will provide attending families with support materials, including a resource pack exploring the show's themes and characters, a 'Visual Story' to help young people have the fullest theatre experience possible as well as logistical information such as transport options and nearby restaurants. Families are also invited to participate in free, pre-show family workshops taking place near the theatre, which have been very popular at Go Live's past Relaxed Performances.

This will be the 12th Relaxed Performance organised and delivered by Go Live Theatre Projects. The latest one was Matthew Bourne's Nutcracker! at Sadler's Wells in January 2021. Additionally, Go Live provides consultancy services to theatres across London to deliver their own relaxed performances. Recently we have consulted on three Relaxed Performances: 101 Dalmatians, The Play That Goes Wrong and Mamma Mia!.

This performance is for families with a child, or children with special educational needs or disabilities. To book your family's tickets for this Relaxed Performance of Wicked, please go to the Go Live website, www.golivetheatre.org.uk/relaxed. If you are not a current member of the Go Live 'Relaxed Mailing List', you can sign up through the website and you'll receive information about future Relaxed Performances across London.

The Go Live team is always interested to receive feedback on its Relaxed Performances. Here is just one comment from a family:

"Relaxed performances are the only time my family get the amazing and unique opportunity to attend the theatre. Go Live Theatre Projects has enriched our lives and set the precedent for other projects to follow, though some are not generally as affordable."

Susan Whiddington CBE, Chief Executive of Go Live Theatre Projects, said:

"We are delighted to offer this fantastic show to families who value the opportunity to attend a performance in a relaxed setting, as we know how much these performances mean to families who otherwise would be unable to enjoy theatre. We are particularly excited about taking families to Wicked as in our Relaxed Performance surveys, it continues to be the one show so many families want to see!"

Go Live Theatre Projects is very grateful to our donors and funders for financial support for this Relaxed Performance.

Special Ticket Prices: Young Person (aged 7-18 and those aged 18-25 with additional needs): £7.50/£10/£12.50; Accompanying Adult: £10/£15/£20.

(Children under 3 cannot be admitted to the theatre.)


For more information about this Relaxed Performance and/or Go Live Theatre Projects and the vital work it carries out for young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, please visit: www.golivetheatre.org.uk.




