Photos: First Look at WICKED's New West End Cast Members

All new photos have been released of the new cast of Wicked in London's West End. New cast members include Michael Fenton Stevens (The Wizard), Graham Kent (Doctor Dillamond), Laura Harrison (Standby for Elphaba) and Christine Tucker (Standby for Glinda, Maternity Cover). Plus, new images have been released of current cast members Lucy St. Louis (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Caitlin Anderson (Nessarose), and Joe Thompson-Oubari (Boq).

Former ensemble cast member Laura Harrison returns to Wicked as Standby for Elphaba and current ensemble cast member Christine Tucker remains with the company to assume the role of Standby for Glinda, as maternity cover for Lisa-Anne Wood.

Check out the photos below!

Wicked opened in London in 2006 and is already the 11th longest-running West End production in history. Winner of more than 100 global awards, the production has now been seen by more than 12 million people in London alone.

From Tuesday 12 March 2024, the London production will star Alexia Khadime (Elphaba), Lucy St. Louis (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Michael Fenton Stevens (The Wizard), Caitlin Anderson (Nessarose), Graham Kent (Doctor Dillamond), Joe Thompson-Oubari (Boq), Laura Harrison (Standby for Elphaba), Christine Tucker* (Standby for Glinda), Conor Ashman, Jessica Aubrey, Jeremy Batt, Felipe Bejarano, Asmara Cammock, Joshua Clemetson, Effie Rae Dyson, Aimee Hodnett, Kate Leiper, Jemima Loddy, Joshua Lovell, Rory Maguire, PaddyJoe Martin, Darnell Mathew-James, Millie Mayhew, Ayden Morgan, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Aston Newman Hannington, Aiesha Naomi Pease, Jeanie Ryan, Natalie Spriggs, Charlotte Anne Steen, James Titchener, Micaela Todd, Taela Yeomans-Brown, and Jacob Young. *Maternity cover for Lisa-Anne Wood.

Current cast members Mark Curry (The Wizard), Steven Pinder (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Fergus Dale, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Ross Harmon, Harry Mills, Daniel Parrott, and Jaydon Vijn all depart on Sunday 10 March 2024.

Wicked is also touring to various cities in England, Scotland, Wales, and the Republic of Ireland until January 2025. Visiting the Birmingham Hippodrome from 5 March until 7 April 2024, the critically acclaimed production then continues to Bradford Alhambra Theatre; SouthamptonMayflower Theatre; Liverpool Empire; Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre; Sunderland Empire; and Cardiff Wales Millennium Centre. The tour will conclude with a 2024/5 Christmas season at the Manchester Palace Theatre, the venue that hosted the tour premiere in September 2013.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s celebrated stage musical is based on the acclaimed novel by Gregory Maguire and imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters from ‘The Wonderful Wizard of Oz’, revealing the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming ‘Glinda The Good’ and the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’.

Wicked has music and lyrics by multi-Oscar and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz(‘Godspell’, ‘Pippin’, ‘The Prince of Egypt’, Disney’s ‘Pocahontas’, ‘The Hunchback of Notre Dame’ and ‘Enchanted’). It is based on the multimillion-copy best-selling novel ‘Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West’ by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy and Tony Award nominee Winnie Holzman (creator of the landmark American television series ‘My So-Called Life’). Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

Photo Credit: Matt Crockett