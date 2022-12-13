Gate Theatre Appoints Nicola Clements as Executive Director and CEO

The Gate Theatre has announced the appointment of Nicola Clements as its new Executive Director and CEO. Nicola joined the Gate in November, succeeding Shawab Iqbal who stepped down to start a new position as Executive Director at Leeds Playhouse.

Nicola Clements was most recently Interim Executive Director at Camden People's Theatre (CPT) from May 2021 until July 2022. Before her appointment at CPT, she spent over a decade working in fundraising and event management at the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC). She is also a trustee at WAC Arts.

Following the recent shattering news that Arts Council England would be cutting the theatre's NPO funding by 100%, Nicola will now face new challenges in her role, working alongside Interim Artistic Director Stef O'Driscoll and Chair of the Board Shami Chakrabarti.

She will bring a wealth of financial expertise to developing the company's business strategy and will forge new and develop existing partnerships across the sector, building on the Company's outstanding international reputation for producing bold, inventive and provocative new work.

Nicola's role at The Gate Theatre will involve managing and developing the financial strategy and business plan for the company, in line with its artistic vision. She will also lead on the strategic management of all organisational aspects including human resources, marketing, finance, production and administration.

Shami Chakrabarti, Chair of the Board said 'Cometh the hour cometh the woman. Nicola Clements is the new inspirational Executive Director of the Gate. Her distinguished professional record and her life-long commitment to values-driven theatre give me hope and inspiration for our future. Watch this space with me."

Nicola Clements said 'It's easy to see why I'm thrilled to be joining the Gate just by looking at the new season: three essential stories about community, climate action and social justice that will hopefully further the conversation about some of the toughest challenges the world is facing. The Gate has been amplifying unheard voices and providing space for new artists to develop radical, political and experimental work for decades. We may be facing some challenges and changes, alongside most of us in the arts, but I'm joining a talented and passionate team with some real change-the-world energy. It's a great privilege to be working with them to #KeepTheGateOpen."

Established in 1979, The Gate Theatre is known for producing trailblazing international theatre - no two visits to a Gate show are ever the same. In July 2022, the Gate announced it would move to a new wheelchair accessible and step-free home at Theatro Technis @ 26 Crowndale, following over forty years in its original home above the Prince Albert Pub in Notting Hill. It has nurtured early work by many major artists including Natalie Abrahami, Carrie Cracknell, Paterson Joseph, Sarah Kane, Lynette Linton, Katie Mitchell, Sophie Okonedo, Indhu Rubasingham, and Erica Whyman. Gate Theatre recently launched its fundraising appeal #KeepTheGateOpen, in response to the news that Arts Council England would make a 100% NPO funding cut to the charity from April 2023. Gate Theatre now needs to raise over £500,000 a year to keep creating theatre that surprises, challenges and inspires.