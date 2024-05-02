Cast Set For THE SECRET GARDEN at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre has announced the full cast for the stage adaptation of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s classic story The Secret Garden, in a new version by Holly Robinson and Anna Himali Howard, directed by Howard. The production runs 15 June – 20 July 2024 (press performance Tuesday 25 June at 7.45pm).

Howard directs Theo Angel (Colin), Richard Clews (Ben Weatherstaff), George Fletcher (Dr Craven), Amanda Hadingue (Mrs Medlock), Molly Hewitt-Richards (Martha), Jack Humphrey (Archibald Craven), Avita Jay (Champa), Hannah Khalique-Brown (Mary Lennox), Patrick Osborne (Captain Lennox), Sharan Phull (Lata/The Robin), Archana Ramaswamy (Padma), Brydie Service (Dickon).

The full creative team includes Dr Priyanka Basu (Consultant Historian and Translator), Laura Cubitt (Puppetry Consultant), Will Dickie (Movement Director), Tingying Dong (Sound Designer), Gillian Greer (Dramaturg), James Hassett (Season Associate Sound Designer), Anna Himali Howard (Director), Polly Jerrold (Casting Director), Mishra Music (Ford Collier and Kate Griffin) (Composer), Jai Morjaria (Lighting Designer), Ita O’Brien (Intimacy Director), Hana Pascal Keegan (Associate Director), Khadija Raza (Costume Designer), Holly Robinson (Writer), Leslie Travers (Set Designer).

This new adaptation of The Secret Garden is a Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre commission.

At Misselthwaite Manor, a broken-hearted house full of secrets and strange noises, Mary discovers a garden as lost and neglected as she is. If she can learn to make friends with robins, grumpy gardeners, and a boy who speaks to animals, Mary might be able to bring more than just the garden back to life.

Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved and radical story about the magic of nature and the nature of magic is adapted in a new version by Holly Robinson (soft animals, Soho Theatre) and Anna Himali Howard (Graceland, Royal Court; Orpheus, Opera North).

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s 2024 season also includes William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night (3 May – 8 June), directed by Owen Horsley set against the heat of the Mediterranean sun. In the daytime for those aged 4+ and their families is the new musical version of Roald Dahl’s picture book, The Enormous Crocodile (17 May – 8 June). The season concludes with Fiddler on the Roof (27 July – 21 September) in a new production directed by Jordan Fein with book by Joseph Stein, music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick.

Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre’s production of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s Jesus Christ Superstar is currently on a UK tour until August 2024; and the musical version of Dodie Smith’s classic book 101 Dalmatians reimagined from the 2022 Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre production embarks on a UK tour from June 2024.

