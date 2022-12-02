Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

GENERAL SECRETARY Heads To VAULT Festival in February 2023

Performances run  7 - 9 February 2023.

Dec. 02, 2022  
GENERAL SECRETARY Heads To VAULT Festival in February 2023

After a sell-out preview at Soho Theatre and a successful comedy debut at Edinburgh Fringe 2022, Thick 'n' Fast's General Secretary returns in 2023 with a revamped performance at VAULT Festival. Previously named one of the "Best Duos at the Fringe'' by the Scotsman, the pair explore what would happen if the planet took the unexpected decision to put them in charge of everything. First staged when the country was still on its first prime minister of the year, the production about unqualified people taking on the mantle of power has been updated following its Fringe run.

General Secretary tackles the desire for power through a female lens. Cassie and Georgie are just two insignificant individuals until they are landed with taking over the world. What should they tackle first? Just stopping oil? Dick-swinging dictators? And how will they avoid the pitfalls that have confronted so many leaders before them? Will they end up with egg on their faces and blood on their hands? After all, absolute power corrupts absolutely, right?

Thick 'n' Fast are also bringing a work in progress show to the festival, There's No Place Like Chrome; a brand-new comedy about the final, digital frontier: the Metaverse. What the hell is it? Join two people who don't know their NFTs from their DMT to find out.

Cassie Symes and Georgina Thomas said "We're very excited to be bringing General Secretary to VAULT Festival this year after multiple cancellations. After the political circus of the past few months, we hope the show will bring a bit of light relief! We're also looking forward to getting our teeth into something new. Our WIP will be a fun exploration of the cryptic world of technology and how virtual reality might collide with our own realities in the coming years."

Thick 'n' Fast were selected as Artists in Residence at Applecart Arts in 2021. They have since written and produced two award-nominated short films; Succulents and The Beautiful Game, which were shortlisted for the Funny Women Awards 2021 and 2022 and a Finalist at the Austin Micro Comedy Festival 2022. Thick 'n' Fast's debut show Not Quite sold out the Soho Theatre as part of Soho Rising and saw them named one of The Scotsman's 'Best Duos at the Edinburgh Fringe' in 2019. They trained at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama and have toured to Pleasance, Edinburgh; Soho Theatre and Battersea Arts Centre with Max & Ivan's show, Commitment.




Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Announce 2023 Season and New Associate Companies Photo
Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Announce 2023 Season and New Associate Companies
Liverpool Everyman and Playhouse has announced a 2023 season that boasts four re-imagined classics on stage and the introduction of six new Associate Companies.
Cast Announced For Second Leg of THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL UK and Ireland Tour Photo
Cast Announced For Second Leg of THE BEST EXOTIC MARIGOLD HOTEL UK and Ireland Tour
The latest additions have been announced to the cast of the box office sensation The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel. Learn more about the new cast members here!
Wolverhampton Grand Announces Next Years Panto, SNOW WHITE Photo
Wolverhampton Grand Announces Next Year's Panto, SNOW WHITE
Mirror, mirror, on the wall, don’t miss the fairest pantomime of them all… Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced today that next year’s pantomime will be a truly WICKED adventure in SNOW WHITE!
THE TALES OF THE BROTHERS GRIMM Announced At Sherman Productions Photo
THE TALES OF THE BROTHERS GRIMM Announced At Sherman Productions
Inspired by the famous fairy tales, Hannah McPake - writer, performer and star of numerous Sherman productions - reimagines the world of the Brothers Grimm in a new Christmas show for the whole family.

More Hot Stories For You


Rose Theatre Announces Spring Season 2023 Including Adjoa Andoh in RICHARD IIIRose Theatre Announces Spring Season 2023 Including Adjoa Andoh in RICHARD III
December 2, 2022

Rose Theatre and Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse Theatres have announced a new production of William Shakespeare's Richard III. Following her critically acclaimed production of Richard II at Shakespeare's Globe, Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury in Bridgerton) returns to the stage to direct and star as Shakespeare's iconic antihero, Richard III.
Harry Hill and Steve Brown's Musical TONY! Comes to Leicester Square Theatre Ahead of UK Tour in 2023Harry Hill and Steve Brown's Musical TONY! Comes to Leicester Square Theatre Ahead of UK Tour in 2023
December 2, 2022

Following its critically acclaimed, sold-out world premiere at Park Theatre this summer Harry Hill and Steve Brown's musical, TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera], will run in London's West End at the Leicester Square Theatre from 15 April to 21 May. 
Gaiety Musical Theatre Festival Teams Up with The Theatre Cafe in April 2023Gaiety Musical Theatre Festival Teams Up with The Theatre Cafe in April 2023
December 2, 2022

The highly anticipated Gaiety Musical Theatre Festival, the first outdoor music festival dedicated to musical theatre in the UK, is teaming up with The Theatre Cafe for its launch in April 2023.
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOWPhotos: Go Inside Rehearsals for HEY DUGGEE THE LIVE THEATRE SHOW
December 1, 2022

See rehearsal photos of the all-new Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show! Hey Duggee The Live Theatre Show will preview at MAST Mayflower Studios in Southampton from December 3, before a four-week run at Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall (London) from December 14.
WOW - WOMEN OF THE WORLD Announces Day Pass Events For 2023 London FestivalWOW - WOMEN OF THE WORLD Announces Day Pass Events For 2023 London Festival
December 1, 2022

WOW - Women of the World has announced the first guests for its 2023 London Festival, which returns to the Southbank Centre to mark International Women's Day, supported by The WOW Foundation's Global Founding Partner, Bloomberg.
share