David Fynn Will Lead BEETLEJUICE THE MUSICAL in the West End

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First casting has been announced for the West End premiere of Beetlejuice The Musical. Olivier-nominated actor David Fynn (School of Rock, Gillian Lynne Theatre; Am I Being Unreasonable, BBC) will take on the title role of Beetlejuice.

Performances will begin at the Prince Edward Theatre from Wednesday 20 May, 2026.

David Fynn's credits include Theatre: Dewey Finn in School of Rock (Really Useful Group / New London Theatre, West End); Tony Lumpkin in She Stoops to Conquer (National Theatre); William Barfée in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (Donmar Warehouse); Dromio of Ephesus in Comedy of Errors (Washington Shakespeare Company); Dogberry in Much Ado About Nothing (National Theatre); Sweets in Mojo (RSC); Ray in After the Party (Criterion, West End).

Television includes: Derek in Daddy Issues (Fudge Park Productions / BBC Three); Seth McGovern in Lazarus (Quay Street Productions / Amazon Prime Video); Ross in Belgravia: The Next Chapter (Carnival Film & TV / ITV); Alex in Am I Being Unreasonable? (Lookout Point / BBC One); Jonathan Hill in The Pembrokeshire Murders (World Productions / ITV); Dave Leigh in The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe (Story Films / ITV); Judd in Avenue 5 Series II (HBO); Jos Sedley in Vanity Fair (ITV / Amazon); Brett in Undateable Series 1–3 (Warner Bros / NBC); Wolfie in The Inbetweeners (Bwark Productions).

Film includes: Leo in Here (Sony); Kent in The Mauritanian (Wonder Street); Sam in I'd Like to Be Alone Now (Different Duck Films); Justin in Deviation (Silver Leaf Pictures); Agent in Leap Year (Spyglass Entertainment).

David Fynn says of stepping into the iconic striped suit: "It's a show I've admired for a long time - bold, funny, and totally chaotic. Getting the chance to step into such an iconic role is both a huge honour and a slightly surreal experience. I'm looking forward to bringing my own take to it while staying true to what makes the character so much fun. Plus, I do look good in stripes, and I am a little dead inside."

About Beetlejuice

Based on Tim Burton's beloved movie classic, this musical tells the tale of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager sharing her home with a pair of newly-deads and the demonic ghost-with-the-most, Beetlejuice. He's dead trouble, but if you really want to feel alive, just say his name three times…

The West End production resurrects its Broadway creative team, featuring a Book by Scott Brown and Anthony King with Music and Lyrics by Eddie Perfect and will be directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge! The Musical).

The London production brings together Beetlejuice The Musical's celebrated Broadway team: Book by Tony Award nominee Scott Brown (Castle Rock) & Tony and Emmy Award-nominee Anthony King (Broad City), an original score (Music and Lyrics) by Tony Award-nominee Eddie Perfect (King Kong), Tony Award-winning Director, Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge! The Musical), Choreography by Connor Gallagher (The Robber Bridegroom), Music Supervision, Orchestrations and Incidental Music by Kris Kukul (Joan of Arc: Into the Fire) with Additional Arrangements by Kris Kukul and Eddie Perfect.

Beetlejuice The Musical features Scenic Design by four-time Tony Award nominee David Korins (Hamilton), Costume Design by six time Tony Award winner William Ivey Long (The Producers), Lighting Design by Tony Award winner Kenneth Posner (Kinky Boots), Sound Design by Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (Moulin Rouge!), Projection Design by five-time Tony Award-nominee Peter Nigrini (Dear Evan Hansen), Puppet Design by Drama Desk Award winner Michael Curry (The Lion King), Special Effects Design by Jeremy Chernick (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child), Illusions by Michael Weber (Forrest Gump), Hair & Wig Design by Drama Desk Award nominee Charles G. LaPointe, Make-Up Design by Joe Dulude II, Dance Arrangements by David Dabbon, Music Producer, Matt Stine, Casting by Harry Blumenau CDG CSA, UK General Management, Crossroads Live UK and US General Management by Bespoke Theatricals.

Beetlejuice The Musical is based on the 1988 Academy Award-winning cult Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros., Beetlejuice, with Story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson. The hit comedy was directed by Tim Burton and starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara, and Winona Ryder.