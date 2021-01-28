Free Tickets Launched for the World Premiere of GOOD GRIEF Starring Sian Clifford and Nikesh Patel

Producers of 'GOOD GRIEF,' starring FLEABAG star Sian Clifford and Nikesh Patel, today announce 250 free viewing passes are available to anyone under 21 thanks to donors jeen to support the theatre industry.

The free passes are available on a first come basis by providing proof of date of birth in an email to info@platformpresents.com

The production will be available to view from February 15, 2021 until April 15, 2021.

Sian Clifford (best known and BAFTA-winning, Emmy and Critics Choice Award nominated as Claire, Phoebe Waller-Bridge's uptight sister Claire in the global phenomenon 'Fleabag') and Nikesh Patel ('Foaly' in 'Artemis Fowl', directed by Kenneth Branagh) are to star in the global online premiere of 'Good Grief' by Lorien Haynes.

'Good Grief', directed by Natalie Abrahami ('Anna' at The National Theatre , 'Machinal' at Almeida), is a romantic comedy about grief. Sharp, funny, brutal, irreverent and quintessentially British.

At a time when the theatre world is faltering, with theatres closed and jobs cut, this online filmed production sees the convergence of a new theatre and screen team to create a theatrical format which will stream online and be downloadable worldwide, giving employment to the industry. 'Good Grief' was rehearsed on Zoom, then filmed in a studio adhering to all Covid protocols.

Also part of this predominantly female strong team are Isobel Waller-Bridge , re-partnering with Sian Clifford having worked with Sian on 'Fleabag', who is developing the sound design and score. Alongside her is Fin Oates as Editor, ('I Hate Suzie...'), award-winning Emma Dalesman as Director of Photography, Natalie Pryce as Production Designer (winner, ProductionDesigner, Black Theatre Awards 2020).

Gala Gordon and Isabella Macpherson, of Platform Presents co-produced this production with Amy Gardner of Finite Films.

'Good Grief' follows the success of Platform Presents' world first, online, live, theatrical production of Tom Stoppard 's 'A Perfect Peace' starring David Morrissey Ed Stoppard , and Maggie Service , which garnered a clutch of 5-star reviews in in May 2020. It will be the first in a season of productions streamed online which can be viewed across the world, from the best seat in the house - your own.

Writer Lorien Haynes said: "When I wrote 'Good Grief' - as a heartfelt one act comedy - no one said it was long enough to produce on stage. For it to have a life now - virtually - at a time where we miss and need theatre - is a truly wonderful thing. Theatre has to survive and our art adapt, to make storytelling vital in the midst of this pandemic. I am so grateful for this short, sharp play to get out there - and shout 'GO THEATRE. We'll be back'. I hope this new stage, the 45-minute virtual playing space, raises the curtain for fresh work, new playwrights and new form of theatre to guide us through these trying times. It should be there to remind people that we will always find a way to tell our stories. Whatever we are up against."