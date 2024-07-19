Extra Performances Added to MISCHIEF MOVIE NIGHT at The Other Palace

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Seven extra performances have been added to the Mischief Movie Night season at The Other Palace this summer. The season has proved so popular that the original scheduled performances have already sold out.

The first performance is now on Monday 29 July at 8pm (originally it was on 30 July 2024) with the season running until Sunday 1 September 2024.

The other six extra performances are: Monday 5 August at 7pm & 8.45pm, Monday 12 August at 7pm & 8.45pm and Monday 26 August at 7pm & 8.45pm.

Tickets for these extra performances are available at 12pm on Friday 19 July 2024 from www.MischiefMovieNight.co.uk.

The original Mischief gang, creators of Mischief’s flagship comedy The Play That Goes Wrong, return to London and to their comedy roots to present their hilarious improvisedMischief Movie Night.

Every show is different with audience members suggesting a genre, location and title. Mischief hilariously brings the show to life, complete with rewinds, fast forwards, directors cuts and a thrilling live score to laugh along to.

Mischief Movie Night features Mischief original cast members and regulars including: Ruth Bratt as Look Who’s Talking, Matt Cavendish as Time, Gentlemen Please, Bryony Corrigan as TBC, Rhyanna Alexander Davies as Don’t Know Yet, Josh Elliott as No Idea, Susan Harrison as I Suppose We’ll Find Out, Henry Lewis as Not Sure, Ellie Morris as Surely Not Now, Niall Ransome as Guess Who?, Charlie Russell as Couldn’t Tell You, Jonathan Sayer as Wait and See, Lauren Shearing as We’ll Never Know, Henry Shields as Need to Check and Nancy Zamit as It’s a Slam Dunk. They will be joined by musicians Richard Baker, Ed Zanders and Yshani Perinpanayagam.

Originally created by Mischief for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the show has transferred to the West End for a limited season, and during the pandemic was streamed globally and watched in over 50 countries, bringing laughter directly into families living rooms.

Mischief Movie Night is created by Mischief with lighting by David Howe.

Mischief’s production of The Play that Goes Wrong is currently running at the Duchess Theatre and celebrates 10 years in the West End in September 2024.

