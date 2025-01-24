Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney Will Perform Live in London at His Majesty's Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Eva Noblezada and Reeve Carney will be LIVE IN LONDON at His Majesty's Theatre on Sunday 9 February for one show only. The pair are best known for originating the roles of Orpheus and Eurydice in the National Theatre's London production of Hadestown and they subsequently starred in the Broadway premiere production. They also won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in 2020 for their work on the Original Broadway Cast Recording.

Eva Noblezada is finishing her Broadway run as Daisy in The Great Gatsby. She'll next be seen on Broadway as Sally Bowles in Cabaret. She won a Grammy Award and was nominated for a Tony Award for her role in Hadestown, which she originated in the West End production. It was Eva's second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in 2017 for the title role of Kim in Miss Saigon. She also starred in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Misérables. She was featured in the Amblin film Easter Sunday, was the lead in the AppleTV+ animated film, Luck and starred in the acclaimed Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose.

Grammy Award winning singer, songwriter and actor Reeve Carney is perhaps best known for originating the role of Orpheus in the Broadway smash hit musical Hadestown, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in Julie Taymor and U2's box office record-breaking Spider-Man:Turn Off The Dark. He's also known for his portrayal of reckless hedonist Dorian Gray in Showtime/Sky Atlantic's hit television series, Penny Dreadful. In 2016, he portrayed the iconic Riff Raff in FOX's remake of Richard O'Brien's cult classic, The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do The Time Warp Again.

He was most recently seen on screen as Tom Ford in Ridley Scott's House Of Gucci, starring alongside Adam Driver, Al Pacino and Lady Gaga. His 2017 album Youth Is Wasted also earned him five Independent Music Awards. Other film credits include Snow Falling On Cedars and Gemini.

Comments