Ermonela Jaho Withdraws From Performances of CAVALLERIA RUSTICANA/ PAGLIACCI at The Royal Opera House

The Royal Opera House today announced that Ermonela Jaho has withdrawn from all performances of Pagliacci due to illness. The role of Nedda will now be performed by Polish soprano Aleksandra Kurzak - in addition to singing the role of Santuzza in Cavalleria rusticana.

Jonas Kaufmann is still recovering from COVID-19 and is unable to sing the performance of Cavalleria rusticana on Friday July 8. He will be replaced by SeokJong Baek as Turiddu in addition to singing the role on Tuesday 5 July.

Italian tenor Fabio Sartori has withdrawn from the Pagliacci performances on Tuesday 5 and Friday 8 July 2022 - this is due to suffering from COVID-19. Roberto Alagna will sing the role of Canio on these dates. In his 30-year career the French-Sicilian tenor has sung more than 60 roles. For The Royal Opera he has sung Calaf, Manrico, Nemorino, Rodolfo, Roméo, Don Carlos, Cavaradossi, Faust, Don José, Radames and Andrea Chénier, appearing in more than 100 performances with the Company. Recent appearances elsewhere include the Metropolitan Opera, New York, Deutsche Oper Berlin, Liceu Barcelona and Paris Opéra.

With intense drama and passionate, instantly recognisable melodies, 'Cav and Pag' conducted by ROH Music Director Antonio Pappano, distils into one wonderful evening, the enduring appeal of Italian opera in its most familiar form.

Please find full casting information below

Cavalleria Rusticana:

Turiddu

SeokJong Baek (July 5, 8)

Turiddu

Jonas Kaufmann (July 11, 14, 17matinee, 20)

Santuzza

Aleksandra Kurzak

Alfio

Dimitri Platanias

Lola

Aigul Akhmetshina

Mamma Lucia

Elena Zilio

Pagliacci:

Canio

Roberto Alagna (July 5, 8)

Canio

Fabio Sartori (July 11, 14, 17matinee, 20)

Tonio

Dimitri Platanias

Nedda

Aleksandra Kurzak

Silvio

Mattia Olivieri

Beppe

Egor Zhuravskii