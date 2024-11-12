Discount Tickets For THE TEMPEST Available For Under 30s, Key Workers, and Those Receiving Government Benefits

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Jamie Lloyd Company has announced the on sale details for the previously announced £25 tickets for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits for William Shakespeare's The Tempest, starring Sigourney Weaver. The production, directed by Jamie Lloyd, opens at Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Thursday 19 December, with previews from 7 December 2024, and runs until 1 February 2025.

As part of The Jamie Lloyd Company's continued commitment to accessibility, there will be 25,000 tickets at £25 across the Shakespeare season at Theatre Royal Drury Lane exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. These seats will be available across the first three levels of the theatre.

The £25 tickets for The Tempest go on sale on Thursday 14 November at 11am for a limited time only via thejamielloydcompany.com.

The £25 tickets for Much Ado About Nothing will go on sale at a later date, to be announced. Much Ado About Nothing, also directed by Jamie Lloyd, is the second production in The Jamie Lloyd Company's Shakespeare season at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, and stars Tom Hiddleston (Benedick) and Hayley Atwell (Beatrice). The production opens on Wednesday 19 February, with previews from 10 February, and runs until 5 April 2025. Full cast and creatives to be announced.

Set and Costume Designer: Soutra Gilmour; Lighting Designer: Jon Clark; Sound Designer and Co-Composers: Ben and Max Ringham; Co-Composer: Michael 'Mikey J' Asante; Movement Director: Fabian Aloise; Associate Director and Text Edited by Jonathan Glew; Casting Director: Stuart Burt CDG; Wigs, Hair and Make Up Designer: Carole Hancock; Intimacy Coordinator: Ingrid Mackinnon; Associate Set Designer: Rachel Wingate; Associate Costume Designer: Anna Josephs; Props Supervisor: Fahmida Bakht; Assistant Director: Cory Hippolyte

The legendary Sigourney Weaver makes her West End debut as Prospero in this enchanting story of revenge and forgiveness.

Starring Sigourney Weaver (Prospero), joined by Jude Akuwudike (Alonso), Jason Barnett (Stephano), Selina Cadell (Gonzalo), Mathew Horne (Trinculo), Mara Huf (Miranda), Forbes Masson (Caliban), Mason Alexander Park (Ariel), James Phoon (Ferdinand), Oliver Ryan (Sebastian) and Tim Steed (Antonio), with understudies Robin Berry, Öncel Camci, Claire Lacey, Anna María, Phillip Olagoke and Joe Rawlinson-Hunt completing the cast.

