David Hunter Releases New EP: PLAY

PRESS 'PLAY' ON David Hunter'S NEW EP.

Having released his new EP exclusively on cassette two weeks ago, West End star David Hunter ('Waitress', 'Kinky Boots', 'Once') has now made 'PLAY' available on all online platforms. The original run of cassettes sold out in less than 24 hours, with one copy selling on eBay for an eye-watering £460! For those who missed out, 'PLAY' is finally available online for everyone to hear!

David said, "It was so much fun releasing the cassettes. People really embraced the idea and indulged in my nostalgia! Honestly, I spend half my life pining for the nineties, Saturday morning cartoons and sugary cereal! But it's finally time to bring 'PLAY' up to date and let everyone hear it in all its 21st century glory! The songs span eleven years of writing and I can't wait for everyone to hear them."

PLAY was Produced by Tim Prottey-Jones, with design work by Christopher Porter, and is available now on all music platforms.

David Hunter

David's West End leading roles include Dr Pomatter in 'Waitress', Charlie Price in 'Kinky Boots' and Guy in 'Once' and he also appeared in 'One Man, Two Guvnors', 'Tommy' and 'Seussical'.

He was a part of the national tour of 'One Man, Two Guvnors', 'The Hired Man' (Leicester Curve) 'Pub' and 'Spinach' (The Royal Exchange), 'The Mayor of Zalamea' (Liverpool Everyman).

He reached the semi-finals of 'Superstar', Andrew Lloyd Webber's ITV1 search for a star to play Jesus in his arena tour of 'Jesus Christ Superstar'.

His TV and film credits include 'Doctors', 'Holby City' and 'Nativity 3'.



His previous releases, 'The Farm Song', 'The Space Between' (with Caroline Kay) and 'Silver Linings' are available on itunes and streaming sites. www.thedavidhunter.com

