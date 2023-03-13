Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

DIANA: THE UNTOLD AND UNTRUE STORY Will Stream Live in April

The production will present an interactive live stream from Belfast’s Accidental Theatre on Saturday 1 April.

Mar. 13, 2023  
The brand-new hit show from harbingers of queer chaos Awkward Productions and Linus Karp, Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story will present an interactive live stream from Belfast's Accidental Theatre on Saturday 1st April. Combining drag, multimedia, audience interaction, puppetry, and a lot of queer joy, this unique celebration of the people's princess is as hilarious as it is tasteless.

Due to royal demand, the Belfast performance will be livestreamed on 1st April at 8.00pm for audiences who wish to join Diana live as she shares the untold and untrue tale of her extraordinary life. Live streaming audiences can reap all the hilarity of Diana's audience participation through a live chat feature, with Lady Di interacting with viewers throughout the performance. Told through comedy, the show highlights Diana's ground-breaking stances on social and queer issues as well as her speaking her (un)truth and breaking free from the Monarchy.

Fun, stupid, queer, surprising, and livestreamed to the world - you have never seen the Queen of Hearts like this. For those who cannot join live on the 1st April, the live stream recording will be available to watch afterwards via the Accidental Theatre website. This is a unique, accessible chance to meet the people's princess no matter where in the world you are!

While Karp will bring Diana to life as the only actor on stage, other members of the royal family will appear in multimedia videos, voice overs, as giant dolls and cardboard cut-outs. Geri Allen (Footloose, UK Tour) will portray The Queen, Joseph Martin (Jeff Wayne's War of the Worlds) voices Prince Charles, and Zina Badran (Doctor Who, BBC) joins the cast to play God via interactive video clips.

Linus Karp comments, Creating this show has been the most joyful experience - we have laughed throughout the entire process and I am so excited to get to share my Diana with audiences. I have never known reactions like this from a project. Let Diana's reign commence!

The show follows previous Awkward Productions shows how to live a jellicle life: life lessons from the 2019 hit movie musical 'cats' and Awkward Conversations With Animals I've F*cked, for which the creative team received critical acclaim.




