Critics' Choice: Sarah O’Hara's Best Theatre of 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In my first full year as a reviewer for BroadwayWorld UK, I have watched lots of brilliant theatre productions - from exciting new Shakespeare adaptations, beloved musicals including The Rocky Horror Show and more.

I have also had the pleasure of interviewing some of the stars of the shows too - from Les Dennis in Twelfth Night to Boys From The Blackstuff’s Nathan McMullen and Lauren O’Neil.

It has been a joy to talk to lots of wonderful creatives, watch a variety of exciting productions and I am looking forward to seeing lots more shows in 2025.

Until then, I have taken a look back on my theatre highlights of 2024.

Boys from the Blackstuff at Liverpool's Royal Court

Photo credit: Andrew AB Photography

Boys From the Blackstuff - Liverpool’s Royal Court Theatre

One of the greatest theatre productions you will ever see. That was my reaction when I saw Boys From The Blackstuff in 2023 and again this year when it returned to Liverpool’s Royal Court Theatre.

Adapted by Sherwood writer James Graham from Alan Bleasdale’s TV series of the same name, the production focuses on unemployed tarmac layers Chrissie, Loggo, George, Dixie and Yosser in 80s Liverpool, with the story exploring the impact of unemployment and the challenges the characters face. Powerful and poignant, if you did not have the chance to see Boys From The Blackstuff this year, you will have the chance to see the show again when it returns next year as part of a UK tour.

Read the review.

Something About George - Floral Pavilion, New Brighton

Following a critically acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 2023, Something About George opened its UK and Ireland tour at the Floral Pavillion, New Brighton earlier this year. Focusing on George Harrison’s life, following the break-up of The Beatles, the show was moving, poignant and included timeless classics that had you singing through the night.

Starring Daniel Taylor, who shared stories about the beloved songwriter and musician, it is a show that I would have given more than five stars to if I could. And if you missed the production this year, you can see it again when Something About George visits the Liverpool Playhouse Theatre in 2025.

Read the review.

Everyman Rock ‘n’ Roll Pantomime: Rapunzel at Liverpool Everyman Theatre

Photo credits: Marc Brenner

Everyman Rock ‘n’ Roll Pantomime: Rapunzel - Liverpool Everyman Theatre

In 2023 I described The Everyman Theatre’s production of Cinderella as a “Masterclass in pantomime” and in 2024, the theatre showed yet again why their Rock ‘n’ Roll pantomimes have generations of audiences returning for more each year. Starring pantomime favourite Adam Keast and Brookside legend Michael Starke, Rapunzel was another five-star, festive treat for all the family. Filled with laughter, songs performed by the multi-talented cast (who also play as part of the onstage band) and a modern twist on this fairytale classic, Rapunzel was pantomime perfection.

Read the review.

The Rocky Horror Show - Liverpool Playhouse Theatre

It has been more than a decade since I first saw The Rocky Horror Show on stage - and after doing ‘The Time Warp’ again at the Liverpool Playhouse Theatre this year, it was easy to see why the production is it is still one of the most exciting, enthralling and exceptional theatre shows of all time.

The first few shows saw Jason Donovan deliver an exceptional performance as Frank N Furter, while Pete Price delighted the audience as The Narrator. Now starring Stephen Webb and Leanne Campbell, who have taken on the roles of Frank N Furter and The Narrator respectively, if you have the chance to see the tour before it leaves Liverpool, please do. It’s just a jump to the left and a step to the right, to one of my favourite shows of the year.

Read the review.

Les Dennis in Twelfth Night at Shakespeare North Playhouse

Photo credit: Patch Dolan

Twelfth Night - Shakespeare North Playhouse

Award winning theatre company Not Too Tame returned to the Shakespeare North Playhouse with their adaptation of Twelfth Night, which was exciting, engaging and exceptionally good fun. Starring Les Dennis as Malvolio, the production set the story in the background of a music festival in this innovative and unique show.

The best Shakespeare production I saw this year, I cannot wait to see more Not Too Tame productions in the future.

Read the review.

Main photo credit: David Freeman

Comments