Review: ROCK ‘N’ ROLL PANTOMIME: RAPUNZEL, Liverpool Everyman Theatre

Written by Jude Christian and directed by Francesca Goodridge, this year’s Liverpool Everyman Theatre Rock ‘n’ Roll pantomime is Rapunzel - a five star, fabulous, feel-good show that is perfect for all the family to enjoy.

Christian’s twist on this fairytale classic sees Rapunzel trapped in a tower by a villainous hairdresser called Danny Ruff (one of many clever hair related puns in the show), as Danny plans to use her magical hair to put his former boss and fellow hairdresser Debbie Updo out of business. However, with the help of some new friends including Prince Timotei, Trevor and Laurie, will they be able to save Rapunzel? And will they, along with some help from the Fairy Fixer Upper, be able to save Debbie’s hairdressing salon from Danny’s villainous plan?

As always, I will never share any spoilers about a show - other than that you won’t stop talking about it. It’s a lot fun - oh no it isn’t, oh yes it is!

The action unfolds on a gorgeous set designed by Janet Bird. Bird’s set effectively uses not only the staging, but the entire room, which sees Rapunzel descend from the ceiling in one of many magical moments in the show. Meanwhile, furniture including chairs and hair salon mirrors are used to show various locations, enabling quick scene changes that move the story along well from scene to scene.

The Rock ‘n’ Roll pantomimes are known for their iconic musical numbers and this year’s show features many musical treats for the audience to sing along to. The show opens with an energetic performance of Queen’s "Don’t Stop Me Now’" performed as always by the multi-talented cast whose note perfect, flawless musicianship leaves you in awe throughout the evening.

A particular highlight is "The Boys are Back in Town", which features a jaw dropping guitar solo by Zoe West, who also delights throughout as the villainous Danny Ruff. West is not only a talented musician, but a stunning performer, combining excellent audience interaction and witty one-liners to create an excellent pantomime villain.

From a beautiful rendition of "Unwritten" by the talented Rebecca Levy and Ai Kumar as Laurie and Rapunzel, as the two characters become friends and inspire one another, to musical motifs including David Bowie’s "Life On Mars" when Fairy Fixer Upper and Debbie Updo travel to another land to meet the legendary Hairy McFairy, every piece of music works well to effectively tell the story - as well as providing lots of sing-along moments.

There’s also plenty of comedy too, including Ben Boskovic as Prince Timotei (complete with a cleverly designed costume inspired by the colours of the famous shampoo bottle), whose hilariously outrageous performance is a highlight of the show. From over-exaggerated physical comedy as he runs across the stage, to his dramatic storytelling, Boskovic’s performance is a humorous parody of a pantomime fairytale prince character that left me crying with laughter.

Speaking of comedy, no Everyman pantomime is complete without Adam Keast, who once again delights as The Fairy Fixer-Upper. Keast and Michael Starke as Debbie Updo are comedy gold. Whether it is their interactions with the audience as they ask everyone to sing along or work out the clues to a puzzle in the second act, or their amusing rendition of The Beatles' 'Day Tripper' that sees the duo collect items from various locations to help them find the legendary Hairy McFairy, Starke and Keast are a delight to watch throughout.

Every cast member gives the show their all - from a humorous play on words as Tomi Ogbaro’s Trevor accidentally buys the wrong items for Debbie’s salon in act one, to Emma Bispham’s witty dialogue delivery as Danny Ruff’s colleague Goop, Kumar and Levy’s pitch-perfect harmonies in their musical numbers to Levy’s phenomenal work as the choreographer for the show, with every dance step and movement perfect from the very first minute to the last.

Their performances engaged and delighted the audience, leading to a standing ovation for the cast at the end of the show - and leaving everyone cheering for more.

If you’re looking for one of the best, if not the best pantomime to watch this festive season, look no further than The Everyman's Rock ‘n’ Roll pantomime Rapunzel.

Let your hair down, put on your dancing shoes and get ready to sing-along. It is a show not to be missed.

Rapunzel is at the Liverpool Everyman Theatre until Saturday 18 January 2025.

Photo credits: Marc Brenner

Comments