Review: THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, Liverpool Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Rocky Horror Show has had audiences time warping for 51 years and during its current run at Liverpool’s Playhouse Theatre, the production showed why it is still one of the most exciting, enthralling and exceptional theatre shows of all time.

With just a jump to the left and a step to the right, I walked into the auditorium and waited with anticipation for the show to begin - and it certainly does not disappoint.

Hugh Durrant’s set cleverly references the B-Movies and Science Fiction that inspired the show (as mentioned by writer Richard O’Brien in the show’s programme), with celluloid film wrapping its way around the stage. Meanwhile, the quick set changes from the grand hall to Frank’s lab are slick and transport the audience seamlessly to each location.

‘Over at the Frankenstein Place’ is a particular highlight, with characters called Phantoms appearing from behind the curtains to quickly transform a chapel into Frank N Furter’s castle - all while providing incredible harmonies alongside Job Greuter’s Riff Raff, whose powerful, pitch perfect voice left me in awe as he appeared from behind the castle.

While ‘Over at the Frankenstein Place’ is a highlight of the evening, every scene in The Rocky Horror Show is flawless from the very first minute to the last.

Job Greuter, Natasha Hoeberigs and Jayme-Lee Zanoncelli as Riff Raff, Magenta and Columbia lead the ‘Time Warp’ with energy, fun and excitement, with Zanoncelli’s tap-dancing impressing the audience who cheered for more. Together, they and the Phantoms co-ordinate their choreography perfectly, particularly in the song’s final moments when they fall to the floor and move their bodies in time to the beat of the music.

Joining them is Jason Donovan, who is phenomenal as Frank N Furter. Every pronunciation of the dialogue, gesture or glance is delivered with excellent timing. Meanwhile his performance of ‘I'm Going Home' is outstanding, showcasing his stunning voice in one of many brilliant musical performances by Donovan throughout the evening.

Completing the cast are the superbly talented Morgan Jackson as Rocky, who performs amazing gymnastic moves across the stage, Connor Carson and Lauren Chia who delight as Brad and Janet and the brilliant Edward Bullingham as Doctor Scott/Eddie. Together, the entire cast are a masterclass in performance.

One stand out moment is the witty delivery of the dialogue in act two, where the characters keep saying each other’s names following Dr Scott’s arrival. It shows how the cast are in complete sync with one another - with every word, dance move and song delivered with precision timing and phenomenal characterisation throughout the production.

Joined by Pete Price, who gave a hilarious performance as The Narrator as he interacted with the audience throughout the evening, The Rocky Horror Show is sure to delight audiences with its current run in Liverpool until January, which will also see Stephen Webb return as Frank N Furter and Leanne Campbell take on the role as The Narrator from Monday 9 December.

As the evening came to an end, Donovan asked the audience “Did you enjoy the show?” - and with the audience on their feet in a standing ovation, it is safe to say that we did - and I cannot wait to do 'The Time Warp' again in the future.

The Rocky Horror Show is at The Liverpool Playhouse Theatre until Friday 4 January 2025.

Photo credit: David Freeman

Reader Reviews