Critics' Choice: Kat Mokrynski's Top Ten Shows of 2024

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Having seen over 320 shows in cities like London, New York, Edinburgh in 2024, it was certainly difficult to narrow it down to my top ten shows of the year, but I have done my best! This list is a mix of plays, musicals and stand-up comedy shows that I have seen as both a critic, as well as some that I went to as a punter.

Note: These are in no particular order - that’d be much too difficult!

RSC’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith (c) RSC

RSC’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Every lover of Shakespeare has their favourite play, and I am no different. A Midsummer Night’s Dream was the first Shakespeare play I saw and it has stuck with me ever since. As a child, I loved it for its magical aspects and the happy ending. Now, I can appreciate some of the darker undertones, which make me love it even more than I did before.

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream, which originally ran in Stratford-upon-Avon and is now on in London, takes everything I love about the play to the next level, bringing in a fascinating approach to the magic of the world with bodiless fairies and bursts of light. Mathew Baynton is brilliant as Bottom, perfectly bringing the character to life in my favourite interpretation of the play I have seen so far.

1. The Motive and the Cue

The Motive and the Cue was one of the first shows I saw this year and it has remained one of the few that has stuck with me over these past eleven months. The play is a dramatic interpretation of the rehearsal process for the 1964 Broadway production of Hamlet, famously directed by Sir John Gielgud (Mark Gatiss) and starring Richard Burton (Johnny Flynn) in the titular role. As someone who does not particularly love Hamlet, I was surprised to find myself hanging onto every word. The stylistic choice of setting each scene as a new day in the rehearsal with a quote from Hamlet as an introduction is brilliant and sets the tone for the rest of the scene that follows.

Both Flynn and Gatiss give fantastic performances that are not simply impressions of the real-life actors but new interpretations of them, given enough life in this production to have their own personalities while still honouring the real people behind them. It is Johnny Flynn’s performance as Richard Burton that truly stood out to me and drew me into the story, particularly towards the end of the play when the pieces start coming together.

2. Mischief Movie Night

It should come as a surprise to absolutely no one that one of Mischief Theatre’s shows is in my top ten. The company is responsible for one of my favourite shows of all time, The Play That Goes Wrong, and continues to keep audiences around the world laughing. Having only recently discovered Mischief in 2022, I was unaware of Mischief Movie Night, though I quickly found myself acquainted with it through dozens of clips on social media (including a particularly impressive hat throw from Nancy Zamit!).

For those unfamiliar with the show, it is an hour of improvisational comedy in which the cast put on a movie based on audience suggestions, which leads to some truly fantastic plots! I was lucky enough to see Mischief Movie Night twice during its 2024 run at The Other Palace. You can imagine my delight when finding out that Mischief Movie Night has made a comeback, having recorded shows earlier in December and playing at Sadler’s Wells' Lilian Baylis Studio from 7-12 January.

3. One Man Musical

Of all the shows on this list - in fact, of all the shows I’ve seen this year - One Man Musical was the most surprising. I’m going to keep this one short, as I don’t want to spoil the secrets for those who have yet to see it. One Man Musical, written by musical comedy duo Flo & Joan, tells the story of a man putting on a show about his own life. The script is great, the songs are fantastic and George Fouracres gives a truly incredible performance. For those who missed its run at Soho Theatre, fear not! One Man Musical returns to London for six weeks at Underbelly Boulevard Soho.

4. Dear England

Having missed the original run at The National Theatre, I was thrilled that I was able to see Dear England on the West End in January. This was actually the first show I saw in 2024 and was certainly a strong start! As someone who grew up playing football (correction: soccer), it was beautiful to see one of my first loves combine with my current love of theatre, especially in a play with such strong writing and clear passion for the sport.

Along with its dedication to football, Dear England also looks to answer a question - what does it mean to “be England?” Joseph Fiennes gave a stunning performance as Gareth Southgate as he works with the English team to answer this question. But what made this show truly special was seeing the reactions of those around me. I heard several people mention that this was their first show on the West End and that they were excited to see their favourite sport on stage. A particular highlight was an older man sitting in front of me who would give a small gasp of recognition each time a new player or manager was introduced - just watching his reactions was delightful in itself! Also, kudos to Dear England for being one of the only shows with a video production that enhanced and didn’t detract from the show as a whole.

5. A Letter to Lyndon B Johnson or God: Whoever Reads This First

I first fell in love with the works of clowning duo Xhloe and Natasha earlier this year when I saw And Then the Rodeo Burned Down at the King’s Head Theatre, a clowning exploration of two rodeo workers trapped in a time loop as their home catches fire. As soon as I saw the duo were bringing a show to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, I knew I had to see it.

A Letter to Lyndon B Johnson or God: Whoever Reads This First is another two-hander, this time focusing on two young boy Scouts, Ace and Grasshopper, growing up in the 1960s. The two boys share a love for President Lyndon B Johnson, replacing God’s name with his in their prayers and wanting to prove themselves as worthy Americans. The audience watches as Ace and Grasshopper grow up, thrust into the Vietnam War as play fighting transforms into real fighting. Xhloe and Natasha are experts in both physical and verbal storytelling and that is made clear in this show, which left me with tears streaming down my face - the only show at the Fringe to make me cry!

6. Hadestown

This one was definitely a surprise for me, but in the best way possible. I had seen Hadestown on Broadway with the original cast and found that, while I enjoyed the show, it was definitely not one of my favourites, and a bit disappointing based on the rave reviews I had heard over the years. From the second Melanie La Barrie steps on stage as the god Hermes, beginning the show with an, “Alright?” To ask not only the performers but the audience if they are ready to start the journey, I found myself falling in love. Allowing the actors to use their natural accents brings something fresh to Hadestown - I particularly enjoyed the Northern accent Grace Hodgett Young brings to Eurydice. An absolute highlight for me is Dónal Finn’s performance as Orpheus, bringing a fierceness and desperation to the role that I had never seen before, traits that truly allowed me to connect with the character. The original Broadway cast will be coming to the West End next year, but I would highly recommend seeing

7. Ivo Graham: Carousel

It’s always interesting to see a performer go in a new direction for a show, and Ivo Graham: Carousel is no exception to this. Graham has been performing stand-up comedy for many years now, having started at the age of eighteen. But, in this particular performance, Graham is instead delving into his own life through an hour of reflection and remembrance through a “carousel” of objects including a National Doodle Day invitation and a strange sculpture.

Much of the show focuses on Graham’s personal life, including his relationship with his daughter, Edie, and his determination to run a 2:59 marathon. Even with all of these personal subjects, Graham still has comedy flowing through his veins, making sure that the audience is laughing in between the sombre moments. A prime example of this is the story he tells of a Belushi’s Sports Bar in London and a printer, a story that will remain with me for years to come. While I love Graham’s comedy, I would love to see more works like this from him in the future, allowing him to show off his incredible storytelling abilities in a new light.

8. Jack Tucker Comedy Stand Up Hour

Having seen Stamptown several times, I was already familiar with comedian Zach Zucker’s alter ego, Jack Tucker, the aggressively American. How American, you might ask? His theme song is Lenny Kravitz’s “American Woman” mixed with the cries of bald eagles and gunshots. He is the “ultimate comedian’s comedian” who will do anything to get laughs from the audience, even if it means going well over the scheduled runtime. As Tucker himself says, “You can’t put a time limit on a show!” And now, he’s got his own show - Jack Tucker Comedy Stand Up Hour.

An unexpected highlight of the show is Zucker’s relationship with Jonny Woolley, who operates the soundboard. It is incredible to see how seamlessly the pair work with one another, particularly when it comes to jokes that heavily depend on timing. Zucker is also joined by Dylan Woodley, who is always lovely to see skating around on stage, and Jonathan Dely, who accompanies on trumpet during the more dramatic monologues of the show. Jack Tucker Comedy Stand Up Hour is a masterclass in rowdy clowning and I look forward to seeing more from Zucker in London!

Anders Hayward in I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

9. I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire

As someone who grew up deep in the throes of fandom culture, I was immediately drawn to I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire, wanting to see it as soon as its run in New York was announced last year. Luckily for me and my fellow Londoners, the play, written by Samantha Hurley, came to the Southwark Playhouse this year.

The comedy follows Shelby Hinkley (Tessa Albertson), a lonely fourteen-year-old who decides that the way to fill the hole in her heart is to kidnap and marry her celebrity crush, Tobey Maguire (Anders Hayward). Albertson was brilliant as Shelby, making the audience truly believe that she was a teenager struggling to find her place in the world. Hayward also shone as Maguire, particularly in a bit of audience interaction that I was unfortunately selected for (it involves blowing up a balloon, something I tragically struggle with!). The pair were joined by Kyle Birch, who played a range of roles, including another version of Tobey Maguire, Shelby’s mother and the iconic Brenda Dee Cankles, all of whom led to some of the biggest laughs in the show.

10. The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Musicals that are adaptations of works are quite common - Mean Girls, The Devil Wears Prada, Back to the Future . . . The list goes on. And that’s not to say that adaptations are a bad thing! But musicals that manage to adapt another work while still making a name for themselves are rare - The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is one of these. John Dagleish stars as the titular Benjamin Button, a man who was born at the age of seventy and ages backwards, going against the normal tide of life. But I would argue that the true star of the show is its music, which is performed by the onstage ensemble who take on multiple characters throughout the show. Even leading actress Clare Foster, who plays Benjamin’s love interest, Elowen Keene, takes on the delightful role of The Sheep! For those who miss Come From Away, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is very similar in atmosphere but unique enough to stand on its own.

And there you have it - my top ten of the year! Ultimately, 2024 was a fantastic year for theatre and I cannot wait for what’s to come in 2025! Happy New Year, everyone!

Main Photo Credit: Hadestown cast, Marc Brenner

Comments