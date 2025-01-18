Composer & Musical Director Claire van Kampen Has Passed Away

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Claire Louise van Kampen, Lady Rylance, has died this morning, Saturday the 18th of January at 11:47, in the town of Kassel, Germany, surrounded by her family. Wife of architect Christopher van Kampen and, later, actor Sir Mark Rylance, Claire was mother of two girls with Christopher, Nataasha van Kampen and Juliet Rylance.

Mark and Juliet Rylance stated:

Concert Pianist, Composer, Musical Director at Shakespeare’s Globe for twenty years under Rylance and then Dominic Dromgoole, Playwright, Theatre Director, she was also one of the funniest and inspiring women we have ever known.



Claire has died of cancer on Mark Rylance’s 65th Birthday. Her youngest daughter having died in 2012, she leaves her eldest daughter, Juliet Rylance, her two husbands, and countless beloved friends in England and America.



We thank her for imbuing our lives with her magic, music, laughter, and love. Ring the bell, sound the trumpets reverie, something is done, something is beginning. One of the great wise ones has passed.



Mark and Juliet Rylance



Comments