Cheyenne Jackson Will Make His UK Debut At Cadogan Hall

Grammy-nominated stage, television and film actor, singer, and songwriter, Cheyenne Jackson, will perform his first ever UK concert at Cadogan Hall on Sunday 28 June at 2.30pm & 6.30pm.

Cheyenne said "I'm busting with excitement about making my London debut in 2020. I have close friends who have played at this very same venue and they all say the audiences are stellar and the experience was fabulous. Gonna bring my very best and hope to see you all there."

Cheyenne most recently starred in HBO's Watchmen and recently starred in Disney's Descendants 3. Before this, Cheyenne starred in FX'S American Horror Story: Apocalypse and was also a series regular opposite Alicia Silverstone in Paramount network's American Woman and will next be seen in Netflix's Julie and the Phantoms.

Cheyenne guest starred in NBC's critically acclaimed comedy series 30 Rock for four seasons and appeared as Dustin Goolsby in Fox's Glee as well as a Larry David's trainer, Terry, in the final season of HBO's Curb Your Enthusiasm. Cheyenne starred in Steven Soderbergh's critically acclaimed HBO biopic, Behind the Candelabra, opposite Michael Douglas and Matt Damon and appeared in DIRECTV's Full Circle.

Additionally, Cheyenne can be seen in feature films The Green Hysteria, Photo Op, and the Oscar-nominated United 93. He also starred in Ira Sachs' drama Love is Strange, Arthur Allan Seidelman's film version of Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, Daniela Amavia's indie drama Beautiful Now opposite Abigail Spencer, Christopher Ashley's Lucky, Matthew Watts' Mutual Friends, Jack Henry Robbins' Opening Night alongside Anthony Rapp, and Zoe Cassavetes' Day Out of Days with Eddie Izzard and Melanie Griffith. Previously, Cheyenne appeared in the indie comedy, Price Check, opposite Parker Posey.

Cheyenne's illustrious theatre credits include Into the Woods at the Hollywood Bowl, The Secret Garden at Lincoln Center, The Most Happy Fella at New York City Center and Broadway productions of David West Read's play The Performers opposite Henry Winkler and Alicia Silverstone, the recent revival of Finian's Rainbow (Drama Desk Award nomination), Xanadu (Drama Desk & Drama League Award nominations), All Shook Up (Theatre World Award, Drama League & Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Aida and Thoroughly Modern Millie. Additionally, Jackson starred in the Encores! production of Damn Yankees, the Off-Broadway productions of The Agony & The Agony and Altar Boyz. Cheyenne also joined an all-star cast of the benefit staged reading of Dustin Lance Black's 8.

Cheyenne made his solo singing debut at Carnegie Hall with his show, Cheyenne Jackson's Cocktail Hour: Music of the 'Mad Men' Era' and more recently joined Michael Feinstein on the Carnegie Hall stage for a duet concert, featuring music from their CD collaboration, The Power of Two. Jackson signed on with SONY/ATV as a songwriter and recording artist and released his first, full-length album of original music titled, I'm Blue, Skies, in which he collaborated with Sia, Stevie Aiello, and Charlotte Sometimes.

Box Office: 020 7730 4500

Ticket Prices: From £24.50

www.cadoganhall.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK / West End Stories

More Hot Stories For You