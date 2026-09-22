Cast and Creative Team Set For NINE NIGHT at the Kiln Theatre

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Kiln Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for a new revival of Natasha Gordon's award-winning seminal play Nine Night, directed by Artistic Director Amit Sharma, which blends humour and poignant family dynamics as three generations of a London family gather at a traditional Jamaican wake. The run at Kiln Theatre has been extended by popular demand, now running 12 November 2026 – 2 January 2027 (Press Night: Friday 20 November), with an additional Captioned performance on 22 December, and a BSL performance on 8 December.

Sharma directs Sonya Cassidy (Reacher, Amazon Prime) as Sophie, Estella Daniels (Treasure Island, Theatre Royal Haymarket) as Trudy, Llewella Gideon (Mr Loverman, BBC) as Auntie Maggie, Ava Hinds-Jones (Generation Z, Channel 4) as Anita, Gary McDonald (Oedipus, Wyndham's Theatre) as Uncle Vincent, Dani Moseley (Dreaming Whilst Black, BBC) as Lorraine, and Javone Prince (PhoneShop, Channel 4) as Robert.

The creative team includes Natasha Gordon (Writer), Amit Sharma (Director), Libby Watson (Set & Costume Designer), Rory Beaton (Lighting Designer), Mwen (Sound Designer & Composer), Kloé Dean (Movement Director), Hazel Holder & Claudette Williams (Voice & Dialect), Julia Horan CDG (Casting Director), and Poppy Apter (Casting Assistant).

Amit Sharma, Artistic Director and CEO of Kiln Theatre, said: “I can't wait to start rehearsals with this absolute powerhouse of a cast. Natasha's play captures a family seeking love, dealing with loss, and with family secrets that come to the fore. And it's funny - boy, is it funny! We are all itching to do this seminal play proud!”

Natasha Gordon, writer, said: “I'm so thrilled to be reviving Nine Night at Kiln Theatre. With a knockout cast, under Amit's direction, I'm excited to revisit the play.”

Some secrets don't make it to the grave. When Gloria passes, her family gathers for the traditional Jamaican Nine Night. And that means the whole family. As more and more mourners gather bringing rum and curry and complaints, tensions build, and the family must face some uncomfortable truths.

Amit Sharma (Retrograde, Please Please Me) directs this brand-new production of Natasha Gordon's critically acclaimed debut play celebrating the humour and hardships of grief.

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