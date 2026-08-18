Cast Set For NIGHT CITY at Southwark Playhouse Borough

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The full cast has been announced for Night City, Max Wilkinson's new drama exploring London's gig economy, which runs at Southwark Playhouse Borough from 9th September – 3rd October 2026. The play brings together a talented cast of performers to tell the intersecting stories of three people navigating the pressures of London's gig economy.

Bringing writer Max Wilkinson's script to life are Jack Ambrose, whose recent television credits include Industry (HBO/BBC) and Red Eye (Sony/ITV), as taxi driver Jack; Helena Pipe, whose stage credits include Blues for an Alabama Sky (National Theatre), The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind (RSC/West End) and Noughts & Crosses (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), as care worker Tamara; and Bex Smith, Associate Director at the National Youth Theatre, whose screen credits include The Good Ship Murder (Channel 5), Coronation Street (ITV) and a recurring role in upcoming BBC series The Split Up.

Based on real experiences within the capital's gig economy, Night City explores what it means to build a life in a world of insecure work. An ode to London and its invisible workforce, the play follows the interwoven stories of a driver, a care worker and a waitress, creating a vivid, grounded portrait of a city that is both exciting and unforgiving.

On the casting, writer Max Wilkinson says “Collectively and individually, Helena, Bex and Jack all bring the toughness, humour and sensitivity that is Night City, bringing raw energy to a complex piece. It's going to be a great show, I can't wait to see it.”

Director Ebenezer Bamgboye added “I am thrilled to be working with this cast. They are three brilliant, explosive, energetic performers and you will love spending an evening with them.”

Cast Biographies:

Jack Ambrose graduated from RADA in 2024 and went on to play Brodie in The Real Thing at The Old Vic with James McArdle and Bel Powley, and performed in the inaugural Young Playwrights Award at The Royal Court. On television, Jack starred in the most recent series of Industry for HBO and BBC, and Red Eye for Sony and ITV.

Helena Pipe is a Black British-born, Bermudian-raised performer with proud Caribbean heritage whose work spans stage and screen across the UK and internationally. Theatre includes Noughts & Crosses (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Blues for an Alabama Sky (National Theatre), What Do You See? (The Pappy Show), In This World (Theatre for Young People), The Time Traveller's Wife (Apollo Theatre), School of Rock (UK and Korea tour), Nativity! (UK tour), Oklahoma! (Grange Park Opera), Bare: A Pop Opera (Neptune Theatre), The Color Purple (Troika Bermuda) and The Boy Who Harnessed The Wind (RSC) (West End). Television includes Queenie (Channel 4).

Bex Smith can be seen on screen in series 2 of The Good Ship Murder (Channel 5), Coronation Street (ITV), Life (BBC) and Casualty (BBC). She has just wrapped a recurring role in The Split Up (BBC). On stage, Bex was recently seen in Liberation (Manchester Royal Exchange), The Social (Not Too Tame) and A Midsummer Night's Dream at the opening of the Shakespeare North Playhouse. Bex also played Desdemona in Frantic Assembly's production of Othello after training with NYT's REP Company, and now works as an associate director at the National Youth Theatre.

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