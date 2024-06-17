Cast Set For FANTASTICALLY GREAT WOMEN WHO CHANGED THE WORLD at The Other Palace

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The cast has been announced for the empowering hit musical Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World, coming to The Other Palace this summer. This award-winning girl power musical packs a popstar punch with a catchy soundtrack, awe-inspiring characters and TikTok-favourite choreography.

Returning to the show following its successful winter 2024 tour are Georgia Grant-Anderson (David Walliams’ Demon Dentist, UK tour; Beauty and the Beast, Lighthouse Poole; So Awkward, CBBC) as heroine Jade and Elena Breschi (Kindertransport, Nottingham Playhouse; Little Fir Tree, Kings Palace Theatre; SIX, Norwegian Cruise Line). New fantastically great cast members are Meg Hateley (Mamma Mia!, Novello Theatre; Oliver!, Theatre Royal Drury Lane; Cinderella, Hall for Cornwall), Charlotte Jaconelli (Sunset Boulevard, Savoy Theatre; Heathers The Musical, Theatre Royal Haymarket; Call the Midwife, BBC), Anelisa Lamola (Once on This Island, Regent’s Park Theatre; The Color Purple, Leicester Curve; Sunset Boulevard, Alexandra Palace), and Aaliyah Monk (School of Rock, Gillian Lynne Theatre; Kids of the West End, Leicester Square; West End Musical Christmas, Lyric Theatre).

Also returning to the show from the winter tour are the incredible swings Summer Priest (Get Up Stand Up!, West End; Heathers The Musical, UK tour) and Rachel Seirian (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, Apollo Theatre; The Land of Might Have Been, Buxton Opera; A Christmas Carol, RSC), who is also Assistant Choreographer.

Remarkable – and often forgotten – women are lifted from the pages of Kate Pankhurst’s beloved book, published by Bloomsbury, and brought vividly to life on stage in this hugely successful hit musical. Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World celebrates historic women and their achievements to a soundtrack of uplifting pop songs – with real-life heroines and pioneers spotlighted including Civil Rights activist Rosa Parks, Nobel Prize-winning scientist Marie Curie, Suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, author Jane Austen, trailblazing pilot Amelia Earhart, innovative artist Frida Kahlo, and many more!

The toe-tapping, sing-along worthy soundtrack by #1 hit single writer Miranda Cooper (Kylie Minogue, Girls Aloud) and Jennifer Decilveo (Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato) is available to stream online.

The creative team behind this exhilarating stage show consists of Olivier Award-winning dramatist Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky’s Edge, National Theatre); with music by UK No.1 hit songwriter Miranda Cooper, whose songs for Girls Aloud include Sound of the Underground and The Promise, and Round Round for Sugababes, and Jennifer Decilveo, and live arrangements by Jen Green (Beverley Knight; Pixie Lott). The director is Amy Hodge (Mr Gum and The Dancing Bear – The Musical!, National Theatre), designer Joanna Scotcher (Emilia, Shakespeare’s Globe/Vaudeville Theatre), choreographer Dannielle ‘Rhimes’ Lecointe (Dick Whittington, National Theatre), musical supervisor and musical director Audra Cramer (Cinderella, Hope Mill Theatre; SIX, West End), lighting designer Zoe Spurr (Emilia, Shakespeare’s Globe/Vaudeville Theatre), sound designer Carolyn Downing (Summer & Smoke, Almeida/Duke of York’s Theatre) and co-sound designer Rob Bettle (Frozen: The Musical, Theatre Royal Drury Lane; Billy Elliot, UK tour; One Man, Two Guvnors, Theatre Royal Haymarket).





