Cast Announced For INTO THE WOODS at Theatre Royal Bath; Julian Bleach, Audrey Brisson, and More!

Scenario Two and Theatre Royal Bath Productions have announced the cast of INTO THE WOODS, the legendary Stephen Sondheim musical, with book by James Lapine, as it prepares to bring the fantastical story to life in a brand-new production which opens from 19 August 2022.

The award-winning, experienced West End cast includes Julian Bleach [co-creator of the Olivier Award-winning Shockheaded Peter, The Grinning Man] as Mysterious Man, Audrey Brisson [Olivier nominee for Amélie, Outlander] as Cinderella, Nicola Hughes [Olivier nominee for Fosse and Porgy and Bess] as the Witch, Rhashan Stone [All About Eve at the Noël Coward, Finding Alice] as the Baker, and Alex Young [Follies at The National Theatre, South Pacific] as the Baker's Wife.

They will be joined by Gillian Bevan [Olivier Audience Award for Billy Elliot] as Jack's mother, Nathanael Campbell [Stage Debut Award nominee for Come From Away] as the Wolf / the Prince, Maria Conneely who will make her musical theatre debut as Rapunzel, Lauren Conroy who will make her professional stage debut as Little Red Riding Hood, Phoebe Fildes [The Mousetrap, Hamlet] as Lucinda, Samuel Holmes [Crazy For You, Kiss Me, Kate] as the Steward, Charlotte Jaconelli [Heathers the Musical, Sweet Charity] as Florinda, Henry Jenkinson making his UK theatre debut as the Prince, and Barney Wilkinson [Sunset Boulevard, Bat Out of Hell] as Jack.

In this production, the story unfolds through the inquisitive eyes of a young girl playing with a Victorian toy theatre. Once upon a time in this enchanted world, a baker and his wife set out to reverse the curse which has left them childless. Along the way, they meet Little Red Riding Hood, Rapunzel, Cinderella and her stepsisters, two charming Princes, Jack (of beanstalk fame) and, of course, a Witch! In the end, this brilliantly one-of-a-kind musical is about the stories we tell, the paths we take and the lessons we pass on.

This imaginative and delightfully playful new production of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's INTO THE WOODS arrives as a timely celebration of the late composer's unparalleled impact on musical theatre. This much-loved masterpiece combines some of the best-known fairytales into a captivating musical adventure. The winner of multiple Tony and Olivier Awards, Into the Woods was recently adapted into a major film with an all-star cast led by Meryl Streep and James Corden.

A world-class creative team includes iconic stage and film director Terry Gilliam, co-director and choreographer Leah Hausman, music director Stephen Higgins, designer Jon Bausor, costume designer Antony McDonald, lighting designer Mark Henderson, video designer Will Duke, sound designer Paul Groothuis, and casting director David Grindrod.

Scenario Two co-director John Berry said: "It's been both a joy and privilege to work with Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine throughout the development of this new production and I'm thrilled to be working again with stage Directors Terry Gilliam and Leah Hausman, whose work together is never less than highly entertaining and always visually stunning."

Scenario Two co-director Anthony Lilley said ""It's been a challenge for the whole industry to bring shows to the stage over the last couple of years, so we are especially thrilled to share the news of this wonderful cast. I can't wait for the first day of rehearsals and to see the production finally come alive in Bath this August."

Theatre Royal Bath's director Danny Moar said: "We are thrilled to have secured a cast as talented as our creative team and as extraordinary as Stephen Sondheim's material. This promises to be the most spectacular production ever to have been staged at the Theatre Royal Bath."

Tickets on sale now at theatreroyal.org.uk