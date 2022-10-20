Carrie Hope Fletcher Makes Panto Debut in SLEEPING BEAUTY at Marlowe Theatre Canterbury

This Christmas, actress, author and vlogger Carrie Hope Fletcher will be making her pantomime debut as villain Carabosse in Sleeping Beauty at The Marlowe Theatre in Canterbury. Carrie's stage credits include The Caucasian Chalk Circle (Rose Theatre), Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella (Gillian Lynne Theatre, West End), Les Misérables: The Concert (Gielgud Theatre, West End) and Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket, West End).

Sleeping Beauty follows the critical acclaim and runaway popular success of last year's Marlowe Theatre pantomime Jack and The Beanstalk which won Best Pantomime at The UK Pantomime Awards 2022, with Paul Hendy also being awarded Best Director. In the same year, The Marlowe Theatre was named Theatre of The Year at The Stage Awards.

Joining Carrie, will be actor, TV star and Strictly Come Dancing champion Ore Oduba, who will be playing Prince Orlando, Jennie Dale (Swashbuckle - CBBC, Fitness In 5 - CBBC) as Fairy Moonbeam, Marlowe Theatre's pantomime favourite Ben Roddy, who be returning as the dame for his 13th year, comedian and ventriloquist Max Fulham (CBBC Crackerjack, ITV's Game Of Talents) as Jangles and Ellie Kingdon (Grease - Dominion Theatre & UK Tour) as Aurora.

Sleeping Beauty, which is co-produced by The Marlowe and Evolution Productions, is written and directed by Paul Hendy. It will be opening in Canterbury on Friday 25 November and will run until Sunday 8th January.



Carrie Hope Fletcher says, "I'm so excited. I didn't see a panto until I was 19, that was my first experience of panto. I love it so much. I love how out there they are, I love that they use songs that everyone knows, I love all of the outlandish characters and I love the audience participation."

"The fact that I was asked to play the villain was a very, very big draw for me. Wednesday Addams was probably the closest I ever got to playing a villain and I really enjoyed playing a slightly darker character and so just playing an outright villain is going to be so much fun. I don't think I've ever looked forward to being booed before!"

Carrie Hope Fletcher's stage credits include The Caucasian Chalk Circle (Rose Theatre), Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella (Gillian Lynne Theatre, West End), Les Misérables: The Concert (Gielgud Theatre, West End) and Heathers (Theatre Royal Haymarket, West End).

She is a three-time winner of Best Actress In A Musical at the WhatsOnStage Awards for the roles of Cinderella in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella, Veronica Sawyer in Heathers and Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family. She has also won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Takeover In A Role for Eponine in Les Misérables.

Alongside her acting, literary and music career, Carrie is an established online presence with over 593,000 followers on Instagram and over 700,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel, with over one million views every month. She was named in the Sunday Times Influencer List as one of the top 100 influencers in the United Kingdom.

She has previously performed at The Marlowe during the tours of Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and The Addams Family.