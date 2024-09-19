CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT Comes to the Adelphi Theatre in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT, a magical evening of beloved festive songs performed by candlelight, is coming to the Adelphi Theatre for one night only on Tuesday 17 December 2024. Tickets on sale Friday 20 September.

The concert will feature West End stars Joel Harper-Jackson, Rachel John, Oliver Tompsett and Rachael Wooding alongside an epic live band to perform everyone’s favourite Christmas Hits, in the West-End’s most magical festive sing-along extravaganza!

Featuring sing-along classics such as White Christmas, Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!, O Holy Night and Winter Wonderland, this uplifting sing-along concert is the perfect way to celebrate a ‘Holly Jolly Christmas’ with all of the family!



Joel Harper-Jackson is best known for starring as Harry in Standing at the Sky’s Edge (Gillian Lynne Theatre, West End); M in Marianne Elliott’s play Cock(Ambassadors Theatre, West End); Freddie in Chess in concert (Theatre Royal Drury Lane) and Charlie Price in Kinky Boots (UK Tour). His other theatre credits include Pieces Of String (Mercury Theatre); Myth: The Rise and Fall of Orpheus (The Other Palace); The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (UK Tour); Jesus Christ Superstar (Regents Park Open Air Theatre); Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (The Aldwych Theatre); Evita (Ljubljana Festival, Slovenia); Little Women (Hope Mill Theatre) and Rent (20th Anniversary UK Tour). His TV and film credits include The Devil’s Hour (A Hartswood Films Production for Amazon Prime) and Matilda (Netflix).

Oliver Tompsett’s stage credits include Shakespeare in &Juliet (Broadway & West End), Thomas in Wild About You (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), Ramsey in In Dreams (Leeds and Toronto), Edward Lewis in Pretty Woman (Savoy Theatre), Charlie Price in Kinky Boots (Adelphi), Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls(Phoenix), Galileo in We Will Rock You (Dominion), Drew Boley in Rock of Ages (Dominion), Fiyero in Wicked (Apollo Victoria), Phil Davis in White Christmas(West Yorkshire Playhouse), Starlight Express (The Other Palace), The World Goes Round (St James), The Royal Hunt of The Sun (The National), MAMMA MIA! (Prince of Wales), Our House (Cambridge), Caliph in Kismet (Arcola), Harry Lytton in Over My Shoulder (Wyndham’s) and Tony in West Side Story(Canizzaro Park Festival). His screen credits include Chauncey in Show Dogs (Open Road Films) and Jake in The Hard Way (Fireapple).

Rachel John garnered critical acclaim for her portrayal of Angelica in the original West End cast of Hamilton (Victoria Palace). Her other theatre credits include The Big Life (Theatre Royal Stratford East), West End Does: Christmas (Cadogan Hall); Disney 100 shows (People Entertainment Group); The Secret Life of Bees (Almeida); A Christmas Carol (The Old Vic); Songs For A New World (London Palladium); Girl From The North Country (Toronto/West End); West End Musical Celebration (Palace Theatre); The Bodyguard (West End/UK Tour); Memphis (Shaftesbury Theatre); Rent (UK Tour); We Will Rock You(Dominion Theatre and UK tour); Godspell (Sir George Monoux College); Sister Act (London Palladium) and The Lion King (The Lyceum Theatre/ Asian Tour). Her film work includes The Marvels directed by Nia DaCosta.

Rachel released her debut album From My Lips To God’s Ear in April 2022 with Westway Music. She subsequently performed as opening act for the legendary artist Dionne Warwick throughout her UK tour and West End run.

Rachael Wooding is the lead singer with the band The Loansome Frets. Her West End theatre credits include Pretty Woman, We Will Rock You, Jersey Boys, Hairspray, Saturday Night Fever and Fame. Her other theatre work includes Standing at the Sky’s Edge, A Chorus Line and My Father’s Son (Sheffield Theatres); Well Behaved Women Concert (Cadogan Hall); Fat Friends the Musical, Wonderland, Evita, Footloose and Loveshack (all UK tours); Another Night Before Christmas (Bridge House); Street of Dreams (Manchester Evening News Arena); Bright Lights and Big City (Hoxton Hall); Grimm: Hardcore Fairy Tales for Mammoth Music and Return to the Forbidden Theatre (Lincoln Theatre Royal).

Her other performance work includes Christmas in New York (Broadway); Momentous Musicals (New Wimbledon Theatre); Music of ABBA, Music of Queenand Musicals Rock (Liverpool Philharmonic Hall) and Queen Symphonic (UK and international tour).

Rachael made it to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2016. She has also appeared on Al Murray’s Happy Hour, Girlfriends, Coronation Street, Doctorsand The Royal Variety Performance.

CHRISTMAS BY CANDLELIGHT is produced and directed by Simon Gordon and Daniel Wood of Kinda Dusty Ltd. with orchestrations and musical supervision by Sam Broadbere and musical direction by Liam Holmes.

