CABARET: THE KIT KAT CLUB Experience Now Open at Balthazar Restaurant

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For six weeks only, Balthazar Covent Garden will partner with the seven-time Olivier Award-winning musical, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club to create one of the West End's most exciting dining experiences. From 21 September to 1 November, the legendary French brasserie will become home to an exclusive takeover celebrating one of the most successful musicals of all time.

Bringing the world of Cabaret beyond the theatre, Balthazar will come alive with live performances, theatrical touches, a bespoke cocktail collection in partnership with Brugal Rum, and dining experiences. Whether settling in for an evening of live entertainment, joining for a pre-theatre dinner, or continuing the experience after the show, guests can step into the world of the Kit Kat Club in the heart of Covent Garden.

Photo Credit: Daniel Carminati

Every Friday evening throughout the takeover, Balthazar will be transformed with a programme of live entertainment choreographed specifically for the partnership. Guests can enjoy an exclusive new menu whilst enjoying cameo performances by the smash-hit production's Prologue performers at select moments throughout the night. The takeover will also feature powerful vocal performances from previous Cabaret cast members alongside an ensemble of Prologue performers.

Priced at £65 per person, the Friday night experience is paired with a specially created three-course menu featuring Balthazar favourites alongside dishes inspired by the collaboration. Guests can choose from the likes of 'Duck Liver and Cognac Parfait, spiced pear chutney and toasted brioche', 'Gravadlax, horseradish cream, pickled fennel and rye bread', 'Confit Duck Leg with pomme purée, smoked bacon, baby onions, mushrooms, parsley, and red wine sauce', and 'Steak Frites with béarnaise sauce', alongside a selection of showstopping desserts.

Throughout the rest of the week, guests can enjoy a dedicated two or three-course pre-theatre menu designed for those attending the production, with carefully timed service to ensure a seamless start to the evening.

The restaurant will also feature theatrical touches inspired by the production, a bespoke cocktail collection crafted for the residency in partnership with Brugal Rum, and Dinner & Show packages combining dining at Balthazar with tickets to Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. The Brugal Rum cocktail menu will include: The Willkommen crafted with Brugal 1888 rum, peach, honey, lemon, menta, and sparkling wine; So What? made with Brugal 1888 rum, Cointreau, grapefruit, lime, and raspberry; Perfectly Marvelous a delicious blend of Brugal 1888 rum, Suze, pineapple liqueur, and touch of anise; The Finale which is a mix of Brugal 1888 rum, coffee & banana liqueurs, praline, and espresso.

Available for six weeks only, the collaboration offers a new way to experience one of the world's most celebrated musicals. Whether dining before the performance or visiting to experience the takeover, Balthazar offers a unique way to enjoy one of London's most celebrated theatrical productions beyond the stage.

Photo Credits: Daniel Carminati

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