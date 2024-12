BroadwayWorld's 2024 Christmas Book Gift Guide

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Actor and the Space – Signed Copy – Signed Copy by Declan Donnellan

Give something truly special with a signed copy of this hotly anticipated new book by Declan Donnelan, the world-leading director and co-founder of Cheek by Jowl . This indispensable follow-up to his bestselling The Actor and the Target offers a bold new way of thinking about acting and performance, and is endorsed by luminaries including Cate Blanchett Adrian Lester and Matthew Macfadyen Available now Running the Room: Conversations with Women Theatre Directors by Rosemary Waugh

One Tough Dame: The Life and Career of Diana Rigg By Herbie J. Pilato One Tough Dame: The Life and Career of Diana Rigg offers a sweeping portrait of the revered performer’s life and career. Deemed a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in 1994, Diana Rigg (1938–2020) initially found fame as super sleuth Mrs. Emma Peel in the 1960s BBC/ABC-TV espionage series, The Avengers. A classically trained and multi-award-winning thespian, Rigg was known for her diverse body of work ― from her big-screen debut in 1969 as Countess Teresa di Vincenzo, wife of James Bond in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, to her Tony Award–winning, leading role in Medea on Broadway, culminating with her Emmy-nominated portrayal as Lady Olenna Tyrell on the heralded small-screen gem, Game of Thrones. Available now

Brian Friel: Beginnings

By Kelly Matthews PhD When Brian Friel died in 2015, the New York Times described him as ‘ the Irish Chekhov’ , and the Guardian called him ‘ the father of modern Irish drama’ . He had long been acclaimed as Ireland’ s leading contemporary playwright, with 24 plays for Broadway and West End theatres, including the iconic Faith Healer, Translations and Dancing at Lughnasa. But Friel’ s beginnings are more elusive, as was the playwright in his later years. He stopped giving interviews and cultivated a reclusive mystique that grew in proportion to his theatrical success. Based on newly discovered documents in the BBC and New Yorker archives, Brian Friel: beginnings reveals Friel’ s youthful personality and his struggles to get noticed as a young writer. Friel’ s correspondence with his first mentors – Belfast BBC radio producer Ronald Mason, New Yorker editor Roger Angell, and theatre director Tyrone Guthrie – shows how he shaped his early work, how he chose to write for the theatre, and how the patterns that became so memorable in his later plays were set in motion by his beginnings. Available now Prima Facie: Special Edition by Suzie Miller

This hit, multi-award-winning play – with a stunning central performance by Jodie Comer – is back in cinemas this month following sold-out runs in London and New York. Get your hands on this stunning edition of the script featuring the definitive version of the performance text, together with colour photos and exclusive additional content including contributors from Comer, Miller and others – giving you a fascinating behind-the-scenes insight into the making of the play and the issues it explores. Available now Theatre Kids: A True Tale of Off-Off Broadway By John DeVore An unforgettable ode to the ephemeral, chaotic magic of the theatre and the weirdos who bring it to life, Theatre Kids is DeVore’s buoyant, irreverent, and ultimately moving account of outsize ambition and dashed hopes in post-9/11, pre-iPhone New York City. Sharply observed and bursting with hilarious razzle-dazzle, it will resonate with anyone who has ever, perhaps against their better judgment, tried to bring something beautiful into the world without regard for riches or fame.

Available Now

Comments