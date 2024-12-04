BroadwayWorld's 2024 Christmas Book Gift Guide

Born in New York to Puerto Rican parents, Lin-Manuel Miranda had a passion for the arts and creativity from a young age. He participated in theater as a child and wrote his first Broadway musical, In the Heights, while he was still in college. That show won him his first Tony Award for Best Musical! He went on to create and star in the beloved musical Hamilton about the life of Alexander Hamilton. A nonstop writer, Lin-Manuel contributed music for other major projects such as Moana, Encanto, Star Wars, and The Little Mermaid. He has won a Pulitzer prize, five Grammy awards, three Tony Awards, and two Emmy awards so far in his successful career as a composer, lyricist, actor, and director.

Christmas is nearly here and there is no better time of year to dive into a new book. You're in luck, because theatre's best have put pen to paper to turn out theatre page-turners of every kind. From theatre biographies to theatre history; check out BroadwayWorld's recommendations for books that every theatre lover will adore!

An unparalleled first-hand account of how brilliant theatre is made, this fascinating book features interviews with many of the leading directors working on British stages today exploring the craft. Plus, get a set of exclusive postcards featuring quotes from a selection of the interviewees – including RSC co-Artistic Director Tamara Harvey , and incoming National Theatre AD Indhu Rubasingham – if you order direct from publisher Nick Hern Books.

A Sense of Theatre: The Untold Stories of the Creation of Britain’s National Theatre

By Richard Pilbrow A Sense of Theatre is an eye-witness account of the birth and subsequent triumph of one of the world’s most famous theatres. Since the iconic building opened in 1976 on London’s South Bank, The National Theatre’s deployment of extraordinary architecture and exemplary theatrical talent has drawn audiences worldwide. However, the 100-year dream of a national theatre for the nation did not happen without crises and setbacks. The theatre architecture has challenged generations of theatre makers, leading to innovation that has changed theatre worldwide. The architect, Sir Denys Lasdun, initially a neophyte in theatre design, subsequently became an initiator of a new way of approaching theatre design: through deep collaboration between architecture and theatre. Available Now (tie-in edition) (tie-in edition) The official tie-in edition to the acclaimed, award-winning revival of Shakespeare's extraordinary psychological drama starring David Tennant and Cush Jumbo , which is currently wowing West End audiences and comes to cinemas next year. It features the version of Shakespeare's text performed, alongside a fascinating rehearsal diary, colour photos, and interviews with leading cast and creative team-members. Available now.

Mike Bartlett (Routledge Modern and Contemporary Dramatists) By William C. Boles Hailed as one of the most talented playwrights to have emerged in the late 2000s, Mike Bartlett's diverse range of plays strike at the heart of the various crises predominant in the early twenty-first century. Offering the first extensive examination of the plays and television series written by award winning playwright Mike Bartlett, this volume not only provides analysis of some of Bartlett’s best-known works (Cock, Doctor Foster, King Charles III, and Albion), but also includes new interviews with Bartlett and some of his closest and oft relied upon collaborators. In this book, Bartlett’s plays and television series are grouped together thematically, allowing the reader to observe the cross-pollination between his works on the stage and screen. The book also includes an introductory biographical chapter that discusses early influences on his writing (Harold Pinter, Mark Ravenhill, Tony Kushner, and Quentin Tarantino), his time in the Young Writers Programme at the Royal Court, and his work with the Apathists. Available Now

Jocelyn Bioh: Three Plays: Merry Wives; Nollywood Dreams; School Girls, Or, The African Mean Girls Play