BWW TV: Neil Sean Meets Celebrated Film and Stage Composer George Fenton

The Brilliant musician and composer George Fenton sat down with celebrity interviewer and theatre historian Neil Sean to chat through his new album and massive back catalogue - What became apparent was George is no ordinary composer taking on a vast cross section of work loved world-wide.

In this clip George discusses with Neil how he came to write not just the music for the film version of the hit movie "Mrs Henderson Presents" which starred Dame Judi Dench but also how he and his collaborator Simon Chamberlain came up with the music for the well-loved stage version as well- making it all look so effortless.

George Fenton themes from films and television arranged and per-formed by Simon Chamberlain. 'The Piano Framed' is a selection of new recordings for solo piano in-cluding Shadowlands, The Blue Planet, Dangerous Liaisons, You've Got Mail, Groundhog Day and The Lady in The Van. The album reflects George Fenton's diverse catalogue and working re-patronship with directors including Richard Attenborough, Ken Loach, Nora Ephron, Andy Tennant and others.

Simon Chamberlain is one of London's most sought after piano players and has worked with George for many years. They co-wrote the musical Mr Henderson Presents. George has written for film, theatre and television. He has received 5 Oscar nominations and multiple Ivor Novello, BAFTA, Golden Globe, Emmy and BMI Awards, and a Classical Brit.

An extended 24 track album will be available on digital platforms from 31st July preceded by the single 'Ever After: A Cinderella Story'. This will be followed by a limited edition 17 track Vinyl and CD on 14th August. Available through www.georgefenton.com and Amazon.

Photo Credit: C Maycon Productions

