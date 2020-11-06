BWW Review: THE DEFINITIVE SUPERCALIFRAGILISTIC 2020 CAST RECORDING OF MARY POPPINS Live At The Prince Edward Theatre

Mary Poppins cast recording released today

The release of the brand new 2020 Mary Poppins cast recording could not have come along at a better time. We have just entered into a second national lockdown, which has meant that some theatres starting to get back on their feet have had the rug pulled out from under them again. Spirits are low, universally but especially across the arts industry, so this recording is an absolute tonic.

The new Definitive Supercalifragilistic 2020 Cast Recording was captured live across several performances prior to the lockdown period. The last UK recording of Mary Poppins was released in 2005, shortly after opening in the West End, starring Laura Michelle Kelly and Gavin Lee. Some may question if there was a need to record another cast album and my response after having listened to it is ABSOLUTELY YES!

The cast who feature on this new recording are: Zizi Strallen in the title role, Charlie Stemp as Bert, Joseph Millson as George Banks, Petula Clark as the Bird Woman, Amy Griffiths as Winifred Banks, Claire Moore as Miss Andrew, Claire Machin as Mrs Brill, Jack North as Robertson Ay, and Paul F Monaghan as Bank Chairman and Admiral Boom.

The show, which reopened at its original home of the Prince Edward Theatre in October 2019, is a new production. Whilst retaining all of its original beauty and genius, it seems to have reached a new level in its maturity - and this is reflected in the recording.

Whether you've been lucky enough to see the show or not, this album is the perfect companion. From the prologue, you know you are in for a treat. William David Brohn's orchestrations are simply divine, with every little nuance picked up musically, and what Stiles and Drewe have added to The Sherman Brothers' already iconic score is nothing short of exceptional.

"Jolly Holiday" is one of the standout tracks in the first half, but, paired with the theatrical storytelling, the added infills of music feel like they belong and enhance the original arrangement. "Playing The Game" replaces "Temper, Temper" in this new production, which isn't quite as dark as the latter but still a great nursery number.

Zizi Strallen is everything that you would want Mary Poppins to be. Having had the pleasure of seeing her perform the role live, I know she embodies the character physically, but her vocals and characterisation shine through equally on the recording. Paired with cheeky-chappy Bert, played expertly by Charlie Stemp, they are a resounding force in the show's make-up.

Joseph Millson's authoritative demeanour is apparent from his first entrance during "Cherry Tree Lane", but it is a nice contrast moving from this to a more mellow Mr Banks during "A Man Has Dreams" and "A Shooting Star". Amy Griffiths as Mrs Banks gives a breathtakingly emotional rendition of "Being Mrs Banks", particularly in the reprise, and I would be remiss not to mention Petula Clark's gorgeous performance of "Feed the Birds".

The high-quality live capture of this recording is simply superb. It has injected a great deal of joy into my day and will do for many to come, that's for sure. I cannot wait to be able to go and see the show again live next year.

Support the arts: we need it more than ever.

To purchase the new recording, please click here: https://marypoppins.lnk.to/2020LiveCastRecording

