BWW EXCLUSIVE: Watch The West End Men Sing 'Defying Gravity'

This new video of the West End Men singing "Defying Gravity" from Wicked.

This special West End Men online performance features vocals from Daniel Koek, James Bisp, Daniel Boys, Alexis Gerred and Ashley Stillburn. It's dedicated to "our heroes in the NHS and Care Sector".

Matt Abrams, who organised this project and supervised their 2019 Bangkok concert, said: "I wanted to galvanise people's energy and enthusiasm for music again during this unique time. I discussed the idea with producer Paul Morrisey, and we agreed this would be the perfect choice for a project like this. I wanted to involve as many musicians as possible, and for us all to have something to show for our time during lockdown. It's been a genuine thrill to be able to continue being musically active, and I am so grateful to everyone who has been involved."

The West End Men are a musical theatre vocal group and have been performing all over the world since 2012. Conceived and produced by Paul Morrisey, the West End Men showcase some of the best talent in the West End, performing unique arrangements of well-known musical theatre hits. They've been privileged to have been graced with the talents of people such as Ramin Karimloo, Glenn Carter, Hugh Maynard, Lee Mead, and many more. The West End Men continue to plan for further performances around the globe and look forward to thrilling new audiences.

Video credits:

Music Production & Mixing Matt Abrams

Video Editing Harry Allpass

Arrangement Will Stuart

Orchestrations Matt Abrams

'West End Men' Producer Paul Morrissey

Vocals Daniel Koek, James Bisp, Daniel Boys, Alexis Gerred, Ashley Stillburn

Flute Claire Shaw

Trumpets Jim Davies, Dan Taylor

Horns Hannah Key, Frank Walker, Jake Parker, Millie Lihoreau

Trombones Matt Smith, James Thomas, Phil Entwistle

Violins Corey Wickens, Samuel Hau, Jen Douglas

Violas Jordan Bergmans, Colette Hazen

Celli Carwyn Jones, Ali Walker, Angelique Lihou

Double Basses Pete Hutchison, Pete Hunt

Piano Matt Abrams

Electric Bass Robyn Brown

Drums Agust Sviennson

