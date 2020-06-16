BWW EXCLUSIVE: Watch The West End Men Sing 'Defying Gravity'
BroadwayWorld is delighted to give you the exclusive first look at this new video of the West End Men singing "Defying Gravity" from Wicked. Watch the video below!
This special West End Men online performance features vocals from Daniel Koek, James Bisp, Daniel Boys, Alexis Gerred and Ashley Stillburn. It's dedicated to "our heroes in the NHS and Care Sector".
Matt Abrams, who organised this project and supervised their 2019 Bangkok concert, said: "I wanted to galvanise people's energy and enthusiasm for music again during this unique time. I discussed the idea with producer Paul Morrisey, and we agreed this would be the perfect choice for a project like this. I wanted to involve as many musicians as possible, and for us all to have something to show for our time during lockdown. It's been a genuine thrill to be able to continue being musically active, and I am so grateful to everyone who has been involved."
Watch the video below!
The West End Men are a musical theatre vocal group and have been performing all over the world since 2012. Conceived and produced by Paul Morrisey, the West End Men showcase some of the best talent in the West End, performing unique arrangements of well-known musical theatre hits. They've been privileged to have been graced with the talents of people such as Ramin Karimloo, Glenn Carter, Hugh Maynard, Lee Mead, and many more. The West End Men continue to plan for further performances around the globe and look forward to thrilling new audiences.
Video credits:
Music Production & Mixing Matt Abrams
Video Editing Harry Allpass
Arrangement Will Stuart
Orchestrations Matt Abrams
'West End Men' Producer Paul Morrissey
Vocals Daniel Koek, James Bisp, Daniel Boys, Alexis Gerred, Ashley Stillburn
Flute Claire Shaw
Trumpets Jim Davies, Dan Taylor
Horns Hannah Key, Frank Walker, Jake Parker, Millie Lihoreau
Trombones Matt Smith, James Thomas, Phil Entwistle
Violins Corey Wickens, Samuel Hau, Jen Douglas
Violas Jordan Bergmans, Colette Hazen
Celli Carwyn Jones, Ali Walker, Angelique Lihou
Double Basses Pete Hutchison, Pete Hunt
Piano Matt Abrams
Electric Bass Robyn Brown
Drums Agust Sviennson