BODY 115 Comes to The Hope Theatre in May

Performances are 5, 6 & 10 - 13 May 2023 at 7.45pm.

Mar. 30, 2023  
Body 115, an energetic blend of theatre and richly lyrical poetry, written and performed by Jan Noble opens at the Hope Theatre, London on 5 May (Press night 9 May). Adapted for the stage by award winning writer and director Justin Butcher (Scaramouche Jones, The Madness of George Dubya), Body 115 is a tale of inner and outer journeys in explicit homage to Dante's Divine Comedy.

From the rain-washed, subterranean underworld of Kings Cross, 'Body 115' - the long unidentified victim of the 1987 fire - becomes Virgil to Noble's Dante. A voyage of discovery and recovery, embracing decay and gentrification, a sense of place and the need to escape.

Invoking ancient rebellion and civil strife, through London runnels to picturesque Kent, we meet Marlowe at Millwall and Keats at Gravesend. Led from the limbo realm of a Calais refugee camp to the slumbering battlefields of Flanders, we travel to Paris where poet-ghosts of yesteryear throng the backstreets of Montparnasse. And at last, to Milan, in a season of wet weather, we arrive to find that more than just the rain awaits.

This one hour, one person show is a rhapsodic paean to the trammelling ecstasy of loss. A trans-European odyssey turned safari of the soul.

London-based poet Jan Noble studied Fine Art at Canterbury College of Art (now the University for the Creative Arts). He has taught creative writing in prisons, psychiatric hospitals and homeless shelters and was poetry facilitator for leading London mental health charity, Core Arts establishing a creative writing class for the homeless at the Union Chapel, Islington.

He was a member of punk band Monkey Island, recording albums at the Stiff Records studio Pathway, Islington and performing regularly at the Hope & Anchor in Islington. Their releases include the spoken word monologue Mussolini's Teaspoons (2001), which was The Guardian Guide's 'single of the week'. He has recorded poetry with producer Craig Leon (Pavarotti, Blondie, The Ramones) at Abbey Road studios that featured on the album Cesarians 1 (2009) and his ongoing collaboration with composer Donna McKevitt includes the album This Is What I Wanted To Give You (2016).

He has performed readings in venues as diverse as the ICA in London, The Nuyorican Poets Cafe in New York, Teatro Filodrammatici in Milan, and Teatrino Di Palazzo Grassi in Venice.

Other work includes, My Name is Swan (2017) a poetic monologue performed at every pub in London with 'Swan' in its name. This was documented in a film of the same name and was officially selected for the East End Film Festival, 'Margate Now' at the Turner Contemporary, and the International Poetry Film Festival, Los Angeles (2023). Jan was a principal reader in Speaking Dante in 2022, a 24 hour reading of the entire Divine Comedy in Florence which included readings by Ralph Fiennes and Helen Mirren. His latest poetic work Shelley 200 marks the 200th anniversary of the death of English romantic poet Percy Bysshe Shelley and has been performed at Keats-Shelley House, Rome and the British Institute, Florence.

His forthcoming work includes Reynard a 45-minute poetic monologue read by John Nettles, that will be released as a vinyl album in the autumn. https://jannoble.co.uk

Justin Butcher is the multi-award winning writer of Scaramouche Jones, The Madness of George Dubya, The Devil's Passion and many other plays, including six dramas for BBC Radio, and his acclaimed travelogue, Walking to Jerusalem, which tells the story of his 2017 walk from London to Jerusalem. Recent screen work includes Linus Primo in Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams: Impossible Planet, adapted and directed by David Farr for Channel 4/Amazon US, and Ralph in Polly Steele's 2017 film Let Me Go, with Juliet Stevenson. As actor, writer and director, he has collaborated with some of the UK's most celebrated creative practitioners, including Lucy Bailey, David Farr, Rupert Goold, Tamsin Grieg, Jeremy Hardy, Nigel Kennedy, Warren Mitchell, Pete Postlethwaite and David Suchet. In partnership with J.Productions, Milan, he produced and directed the acclaimed Speaking Dante performance in Florence, September 2021, a live reading of the whole of Dante's Divine Comedy on the 700th anniversary of the poet's death, with an international cast led by Ralph Fiennes, Helen Mirren, Jessie Buckley and Adjoa Andoh, in support of Italian refugee charity, La Comunità di Sant'Egidio.

Photo Credit: Giulia Vannucci




THE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera Norths Spring Season Photo
THE PEARL FISHERS and REQUIEM Lead Opera North's Spring Season
Opera North's season for Spring 2023 includes two new productions exploring loss, memory and renewal: Bizet's The Pearl Fishers and a contemporary dance staging of Mozart's Requiem paired with After Tears, a new commission by South African composer Neo Muyanga. 
New Play 5 YEARS Comes to Scarboroughs Stephen Joseph Theatre Photo
New Play 5 YEARS Comes to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre
Would you trade five years of your life for the perfect body? A brand-new play coming to Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre next month asks audiences this question and tells the story of one woman who is prepared to do just that.
Joy Productions Enter Five Year Partnership With The Newly Refurbished Broadway Theatre to Photo
Joy Productions Enter Five Year Partnership With The Newly Refurbished Broadway Theatre to Stage The Annual Pantomime
Newly formed production company, Joy Productions, led by producer Julie Clare and co-producer Chuchu Nwagu have entered into a five-year partnership with the newly refurbished Grade II listed Broadway in Catford to programme their annual pantomime for the coming five years.
Claire Cunninghams THANK YOU VERY MUCH Will Embark on Tour Photo
Claire Cunningham's THANK YOU VERY MUCH Will Embark on Tour
National Theatre of Scotland and Manchester International Festival (MIF) in association with Claire Cunningham Projects and Kunstenfestivaldesarts have announced the return of pioneering artist Claire Cunningham’s award-winning contemporary dance performance Thank You Very Much, which pulls back the curtain on the glittering world of the tribute artist.

More Hot Stories For You


The Playwright's Laboratory Hosts a Pop-Up Residency at Arcola TheatreThe Playwright's Laboratory Hosts a Pop-Up Residency at Arcola Theatre
March 29, 2023

The Playwright's Laboratory invites you to an exciting opportunity to travel the globe in one place in a series of script-in-hand readings from playwrights across the world, presenting a kaleidoscope of international cultures.
Jasmyn Fisher-Ryner, Josette Bushell-Mingo OBE and Soheb Panja Will Join the Board of Hackney EmpireJasmyn Fisher-Ryner, Josette Bushell-Mingo OBE and Soheb Panja Will Join the Board of Hackney Empire
March 29, 2023

Hackney Empire Creative Futures alumna, and now West End producer, Jasmyn Fisher-Ryner will join the Board, alongside Josette Bushell-Mingo OBE, award-winning actor and director and current Principal of the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, and Soheb Panja, the founder and editor of Field7, a new media business aimed at people working on climate solutions.  
Flawbored's IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE Transfers To London's West EndFlawbored's IT'S A MOTHERF**KING PLEASURE Transfers To London's West End
March 29, 2023

Flawbored arrive at Soho Theatre this spring following a short critically acclaimed sell-out VAULT Festival 2023 run of their brilliant, self-aware, intersectional satire It's a Motherf**king Pleasure. 
SCOOTERS, SHOOTERS, AND SHOTTAS: A CURIOUS TALE is Presented by The Gate TheatreSCOOTERS, SHOOTERS, AND SHOTTAS: A CURIOUS TALE is Presented by The Gate Theatre
March 29, 2023

Platforming the untold experiences of marginalised voices, Gate Theatre will host the launch of Scooters, Shooters and Shottas: a Curious tale, a new audio drama that highlights the lives of young black queer communities. 
THE RETREAT Comes to the Finborough TheatreTHE RETREAT Comes to the Finborough Theatre
March 29, 2023

In a production commissioned by the Finborough Theatre, a European premiere from one of Canada's most acclaimed contemporary dramatists, Jason Sherman - The Retreat opens at the Finborough Theatre for a three week limited season on Tuesday, 25 April 2023.
