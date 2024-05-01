Faye Tozer Joins Select Dates of 101 DALMATIONS Tour as 'Cruella de Vil'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actor and pop icon Faye Tozer will be playing Cruella de Vil in Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester and Wolverhampton, joining the previously announced dates of fellow Cruella Kym Marsh, who opens the UK and Ireland tour in June.

The new musical version of Dodie Smith’s classic book, 101 Dalmatians is written by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), from a stage adaptation by Zinnie Harris. The director is Bill Buckhurst, with sets designed by David Woodhead, costumes designed by Sarah Mercadé and choreography by Lucy Hind. Musical supervision is from Alfonso Casado Trigo, orchestration by Jack Hopkins, the puppets are designed by Jimmy Grimes, with lighting by James Whiteside and sound design from Chris Whybrow. The musical director is Leigh Thompson, and casting director is Lucy Casson.

Singer, Actress, TV personality and West End star Faye Tozer is probably best-known for BRIT Award winning pop band Steps who had number one hits withTragedy and Stomp and have sold over 25 million records worldwide! Their 10th album The Platinum Collection celebrating 25 years reached an impressive No.1 in the official charts and they have proudly just completed their 10th UK Arena tour. Faye is no stranger to theatre and stage with musical theatre credits including the brand new production of 42nd Street (UK tour) Singin’ in The Rain (Sadler’s Wells, Toronto and UK Tour), Everybody's Talking About Jamie(Apollo Theatre), In The Spotlight (UK Tour), Over The Rainbow (Tour), Me And My Girl (UK Tour), Love Shack (UK Tour), Saucy Jack And The Space Vixens(The Leicester Square Theatre) and Tell Me On A Sunday (UK Tour). You may also have seen her gracing your TV screens on Ru Paul’s Drag Race (BBC), The Graham Norton Show (BBC), The One Show (BBC) Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Take Away (ITV), Gogglebox (Channel 4), Midsomer Murders (ITV), Strictly Come Dancing (BBC), Tonight at the London Palladium, All Round to Mrs Browns, The Sooty Show, Alan Carr Chatty Man, Steps On The Road Again (Sky Living), Sing If You Can (ITV), Steps The Reunion (Sky Living), Lorraine (ITV) This Morning (ITV), Loose Women (ITV) and many, many times onTop Of Tops (BBC) back in the day! Faye also loves a Game Show for Charity, she’s appeared on Celebrity Catchphrase, House of Games, The Chase, Pressure Pad, The Crystal Maze, Pointless, The Hit List, Catch Point and Never Mind The Buzzcocks. Faye's presenting work includes E Today, Pepsi Chart Show and SMTV Live. Film credits include St Georges Day, Mixed Up and Lady Godiva Back In The Saddle.

When fashionista Cruella de Vil plots to swipe all the Dalmatian puppies in town to create her fabulous new fur coat, there’s trouble ahead for Pongo and Perdi and their litter of adorable, tail-wagging young pups.

This classic canine caper is brought to life on stage with spectacular puppetry, show-stopping choreography, hilarious songs and irresistible puppies!

Faye Tozer said: “I’m going into my wicked era with this dream role - it really doesn’t get much better than Cruella de Vil! When they offered me the part, I just jumped at the chance. I love that it’s something people probably don’t expect me to do and can’t wait to create my own version of her for this incredible new musical.”

After launching in Wimbledon the production will visit Birmingham, Norwich, Canterbury, Leicester, Manchester, Belfast, Wolverhampton, Newcastle, Southend, Dublin, Liverpool, Milton Keynes, Woking, Cardiff, Southampton, Aberdeen, York, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Oxford and Brighton.

