BACK TO THE FUTURE Announced As West End Winner Of The London Lifestyle Awards 2022 

London's stars gathered at The Landmark Hotel last night to crown the winners of the 2022 London Lifestyle Awards. The awards, presented and sponsored by Alpha Solutions, acknowledge London as an incredible city for culture and lifestyle, and the businesses celebrated with these awards contribute to making this city a great destination for tourists, as well as an exciting place to live.

The Theatre category presents an opportunity to celebrate the vibrant, resilient nature of London's unique theatre offering. Categories cover lifestyle sectors including theatre, restaurants, bars, hotels, fitness, theatre, hairdressing, coffee shops, beauty, members' clubs, and much more.

Back To The Future was crowned the winner in the Theatre category. With music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, and a book by Bob Gale, adapted from the original screenplay of the beloved 1985 film, Back to the Future has taken the West End by storm since opening at the Adelphi Theatre in September 2021. The production has recently announced a brand new London cast and will open for a hotly anticipated Broadway transfer in 2023. The Evening Standard branded the show enormous fun and a slew of award wins is topped by their latest, the London Lifestyle Award for Theatre.

Alpha Solutions is a great supporter of the West End, producing Best of the West End at the Royal Albert Hall to celebrate London's theatre scene. Their most recent production, Sunset Boulevard at the Royal Albert Hall, saw Alpha put on a stunning staging of Andrew Lloyd Webber, Don Black and Christopher Hampton's musical, and drew theatre legends including

Mazz Murray, Ramin Karimloo, Zizi Strallen and Jeremy Secomb to the iconic London stage. There will be further exciting news from Alpha announced soon.

Alpha Solutions has helped many lifestyle businesses through the challenging last few years and the synergy of these awards mean nominees will have access to Alpha's business solutions. Alpha Solutions have been providing business services for over 30 years as a 360º business solution organisation and are passionate about keeping London's lifestyle businesses alive, supported, and profiting now and into the future.

This newly founded partnership between the London Lifestyle Awards and Alpha Solutions results in a unique opportunity for businesses to become elevated and continuously supported by a business solution driven by its client care and hospitality.

CEO Jason Gale founded the awards in 2009 and since its inception, has been considered an authority in the lifestyle sector. Gale comments, We have been celebrating the best of the best since 2010, London is the greatest city in the world and a large part of the reason why is because of the lifestyle businesses that serve Londoners and visitors to the capital. The pandemic was obviously such a difficult period for so many businesses and of course the city as a whole, but the way the businesses that we celebrated tonight have bounced bank is nothing short of phenomenal.

The full list of winners is:

Restaurant

Margot

Hotel

The Stafford

Fitness

Gymbox

Activity Venue

Flight Club

Bar

The London Gin Club

Casual Dining

Cinquecento Pizzeria

Coffee Shop

Bar Italia

Hair

Errol Douglas Hair Salon

Theatre

Back to the Future

Outstanding Live Entertainment

The London Cabaret Club

Independent Retailer

Sugar & Style

Members Home House

Street

Duke of York Square

Live Entertainment Venue

Proud Embankment

New Business of the Year

Los Mochis

Business of the Year

28-50 Wine Workshop & Bar