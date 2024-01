Tickets from £25 for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals

Save up to 40% on Back To The Future: The Musical

Welcome to Hill Valley! Take an electrifying ride back in time as the 1985 blockbuster film and pop culture phenomenon arrives in London's West End as a groundbreaking new musical adventure!

When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself... Back to the Future.

Adapting this iconic story for the stage are the movie’s creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump). The production features original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s Man in the Mirror), alongside hit songs from the movie including The Power of Love, Johnny B Goode, Earth Angel and Back in Time.

Tony Award-winning director John Rando leads the Tony and Olivier Award-winning creative team.

Strap yourself in for a thrilling theatrical experience!

When Back To The Future: The Musical hits 88mph, you’re gonna see some serious… entertainment.

Book your tickets yesterday!

Valid on all performances Monday - Friday and 04 February, 25 February and 03 March and 10 March from 04 January 2024 - 15 March 2024 (Excl. Saturdays, all other Sunday performances and w/c 12 February 2024).