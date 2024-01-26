Tickets from £25 for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Book by 31 January to save up to 40%!

By: Jan. 26, 2024

POPULAR

Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS Photo 1 Michael Stuhlbarg Will Return to Broadway in Peter Morgan's PATRIOTS
Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway Photo 2 Photos: Rob Madge Brings MY SON'S A QUEER (BUT WHAT CAN YOU DO?) to Broadway
Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer Photo 3 Caissie Levy to Reprise Role in NEXT TO NORMAL West End Transfer
TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April Photo 4 TWO STRANGERS (CARRY A CAKE ACROSS NEW YORK) Will Transfer to the West End in April

Back to the Future Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: £24
Cast
Photos
Videos
London Ticket Deals
Click Here for More on London Ticket Deals
Tickets from £25 for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Save up to 40% on Back To The Future: The Musical

Welcome to Hill Valley! Take an electrifying ride back in time as the 1985 blockbuster film and pop culture phenomenon arrives in London's West End as a groundbreaking new musical adventure!

When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past and send himself... Back to the Future.

Adapting this iconic story for the stage are the movie’s creators Bob Gale (Back to the Future trilogy) and Robert Zemeckis (Forrest Gump). The production features original music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri (Avengers: Endgame) and Glen Ballard (Michael Jackson’s Man in the Mirror), alongside hit songs from the movie including The Power of Love, Johnny B Goode, Earth Angel and Back in Time.

Tony Award-winning director John Rando leads the Tony and Olivier Award-winning creative team.

Strap yourself in for a thrilling theatrical experience! 

When Back To The Future: The Musical hits 88mph, you’re gonna see some serious… entertainment. 

Book your tickets yesterday!

Valid on all performances Monday - Friday and 04 February, 25 February and 03 March and 10 March from 04 January 2024 - 15 March 2024 (Excl. Saturdays, all other Sunday performances and w/c 12 February 2024).




RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Kim Kardashian Attends BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical in the West End Photo
Photos: Kim Kardashian Attends BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical in the West End

Last night, Friday 17 March, Kim Kardashian attended the West End production of the critically acclaimed Olivier, WhatsOnStage and Broadway World Award-winning Best New Musical BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical with her son, Saint West, and friends. Check out the photos here!

2
VIDEO: BACK TO THE FUTURE Teases 2023 Broadway Run Photo
VIDEO: BACK TO THE FUTURE Teases 2023 Broadway Run

Back to the Future the Musical has released an all new teaser trailer for the show's upcoming Broadway run, set for 2023. Learn more about how to be among the first to get tickets!

3
VIDEO: Watch the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform on BRITAINS GOT TALENT Photo
VIDEO: Watch the Cast of BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform on BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT

The cast of Back to the Future The Musical led by Roger Bart took the stage last night on Britain's Got Talent! Check out the full performance video here!

4
BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Recording Now Available Photo
BACK TO THE FUTURE Cast Recording Now Available

Sony Masterworks Broadway today releases the Original Cast Recording to BACK TO THE FUTURE - THE MUSICAL. The award-winning musical is currently running at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End and features new music by multi-Grammy winners Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard alongside classic songs from the movie.  

From This Author - Aliya Al-Hassan

Aliya Al-Hassan is UK Managing Editor of BroadwayWorld. A London-based theatre critic and journalist, she has a life-long passion for the arts, with a focus on theatre. She is always keen to... (read more about this author)

Dirty Hare's GUNTER to Transfer to London's Royal CourtDirty Hare's GUNTER to Transfer to London's Royal Court
London's Imaginarium Gallery to Open with The History of Panto: An Immersive ExhibitLondon's Imaginarium Gallery to Open with The History of Panto: An Immersive Exhibit
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Will Vote For The Party That Prioritises Music in SchoolsAndrew Lloyd Webber: I Will Vote For The Party That Prioritises Music in Schools
Tickets from £25 for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICALTickets from £25 for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Videos

Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the 2024 West End Trailer For MATILDA THE MUSICAL
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall Video
Go Inside Opening Night Of Cirque Du Soleil's ALEGRÍA At Royal Albert Hall
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre Video
Get A First Look at TILL THE STARS COME DOWN at the National Theatre
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
MOULIN ROUGE!
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You