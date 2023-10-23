Show of the Week: Tickets from £25 for BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL

Back to the Future

When Marty McFly is transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he’s in a race against time to fix the past and send himself... Click Here

Based on the classic 1980s film, this spectacular and hilarious musical adventure is directed by the Tony Award-winning John Rando, with a score by legendary film composer Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard (Ghost The Musical), along with hit songs from the film. 

Book your tickets yesterday!

Show of the Week: Back To The Future: The Musical: Tickets from £25

Offers and Validity:

Monday - Thursday
Was £42 - Now £25
Was £54 - Now £35
Was £66 - Now £45
Was £74 - Now £45
Was £90 - Now £55
Was £102 - Now £65
Was £119 - Now £75

Friday and evening performance 25 October and 26 October and 29 October performance
Was £48 - Now £35
Was £66 - Now £45
Was £72 - Now £45
Was £90 - Now £55
Was £102 - Now £65
Was £114 - Now £75
Was £119 - Now £85

Valid on all performances Monday - Friday, plus 29 October 2023 from 18 October 2023 - 08 December 2023.
(Excl. all other Saturday and Sunday performances, plus 23 October - 24 October 2023, 25 October matinee, 27 October 2023, all performances w/c 30 October 2023)

Back To The Future: The Musical is currently running at the Gielgud Theatre





