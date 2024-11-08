Alejandro Postigo's MISS BREXIT Returns To London In February 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Maria Who? Theatre Company has announced the return, for a strictly limited season, of their award-winning exploration of personal and national identity.

Created by a group of migrant performers living in London, this fearlessly frank work blends satire and autobiography and has already won both the Danail Chirpansky New Work Award and the Festival Director's Award at the SETKÁNÍ Theatre Festival.

In post-Brexit England, young Europeans are no longer welcome. They have worked for decades to erase their identities in order to fit into an Anglocentric world. Now it is a matter of survival. Only Miss Brexit will be allowed leave to remain in the UK and pursue the Anglo-American dream.

But what does it take to become Miss Brexit? Who will be capable of erasing their identity in order to talk like a Brit, think like a Brit and live like a Brit? Who will be willing to exchange their national cuisine for mashed potato? Who will willingly forget their 20 or so years of existence in return for a promise of prosperity?

Miss Brexit is an extravagant satire about young migrants trying to survive in a place that no longer welcomes them. Through live music and interactivity, this show offers audiences the opportunity to meet real people who are dealing with the consequences of Brexit and invites them to reflect on how this has affected their future either in or out of England.

Miss Brexit is the inaugural production from Maria Who? Theatre Company, a London-based migrant theatre company, formed by graduate actors from the London College of Music.

Alejandro Postigo set out to tackle the subject of migrant artists living and working in the UK. He invited a diverse group of international students to reflect on and share their experiences around the idea of identity. By exploring the complexity of the barriers they faced – cultural, linguistic and emotional – the participants examined their migrant identities and individual experiences of living in Britain. There followed a three week process of devising and improvisation through which the award-winning Miss Brexit was created.

