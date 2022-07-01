Acrobatic Family Show CHORES Will Play In London Before Edinburgh Run

A brother and sister are playing in their messy bedroom. Suddenly, their mother's alarming screams rattle the kids into acrobatic action and a frenzied dash to clean their room and do their chores begins. A generous helping of comedy and chaotic acrobatics ensues and the mess of wild action crescendos to a furious peak.

Inspired by slapstick legends Buster Keaton and Charlie Chaplin, the side-splitting duo of Chores hits Edinburgh this August. The two excitable kids, are definitely, probably, maybe, just about to, almost, at some stage, going to do the chores their mother has asked them to do...

A glorious combination of skilled stunts, uproarious, interactive gags, chaos, consternation and clatter, Chores is a madcap frenzied scramble to get everything done before it's too late.

Chores was created by Julian Roberts from Hoopla Clique. With over 15 years' experience, he redefines slapstick humour and showcases the true value of tenacity, teamwork, trust and cooperation through physical theatre.

In 2018 Chores blasted onto the festival scene to win a host of prestigious awards, including the Audience Choice Award at Prague Fringe, a nomination for Best Children's Show at Perth Fringe, and the Weekly Winner Award for Best Kids show at Adelaide Fringe.