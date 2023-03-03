A COUPLE OF SWELLS Will Embark on UK Tour

In a musical match made in theatrical heaven, Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe are set to bring audiences a brand-new show, featuring some of their all-time favourite standards as well as some classic duets, sprinkled with heaps of panache and a whole lot of dazzle.

Expect the Great American Song Book meets 1950s French Riviera Chic, a golden age of music showcasing Joe's virtuoso piano playing and Liza's exquisite vocals. A COUPLE OF SWELLS combines their unique talent with warmth, charm and wit, promising a beautifully crafted evening of music.

A COUPLE OF SWELLS will kick off a major UK tour at the Rose Theatre Kingston on Thursday 30 March and will then play around the country at venues including The Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Theatre Royal Bath, the Acapela Studios Cardiff and The Duchess Theatre in London (see full venue list below).

Liza and Joe collaborated during lockdown on the mesmerising track 'Bye Bye Blackbird' from Liza's new album The Heart Of It. Their recording received international acclaim and led to creation of this show: a magical pairing celebrating some of the best music ever recorded.

These two super talents are back together and ready to put their own contemporary spin on much-loved classics including 'That's Entertainment' and 'A Couple of Swells'.

Liza's thirty-year career has encompassed music, theatre and comedy, from Glyndebourne Opera through West End musical theatre and as one-third of the British satirical comedy group, Fascinating Aida. Her solo career as concert performer and recording artist showcases a talent for rediscovering, reinventing and reimagining timeless classics and lost gems. Daughter of celebrated screen writer Jack Pulman and actor Barbara Young, Liza's upbringing gave her a deep love of theatre, movies and music. Most recently, Liza Pulman Sings Streisand played West End runs to packed houses and five-star reviews, and a new show, The Heart Of It, started its 2023 tour at The Other Palace in London.

Joe Stilgoe is an internationally acclaimed singer, pianist and songwriter, known for writing songs that feel like classics, and adapting classics so they sound like they've just been written. Growing up surrounded by music - his parents are songwriter and TV personality Richard Stilgoe and opera singer Annabel Hunt - Joe's career extends across theatre, TV and radio. He's a regular on Radio 4 on shows including Loose Ends and The Horne Section and he has worked with some of the finest orchestras and bands in the world. Joe has released eight albums, five of which topped the UK Jazz chart.

Tour Dates

30 March 2023 Kingston, The Rose Theatre

31 March 2023 Oxford Playhouse

12 April 2023 Milton Keynes, Wavendon Stables

13 April 2023 Stamford Arts Theatre

14 April 2023 Otley Courthouse

15 April 2023 Selby, Town Hall

16 April 2023 Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

20 April 2023 Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

05 May 2023 Nottingham Playhouse

11 May 2023 Henley On Thames, Kenton Theatre

12 May 2023 Basingstoke, Haymarket Theatre

13 May 2023 Aldeburgh, Jubilee Hall

15 May 2023 London, Duchess Theatre

19 May 2023 Bath, Theatre Royal

20 May 2023 Bath, Theatre Royal

21 May 2023 Haverhill Arts Centre

01 June 2023 Cardiff, Acapela Studios