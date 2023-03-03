Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

A COUPLE OF SWELLS Will Embark on UK Tour

The production will kick off a major UK tour at the Rose Theatre Kingston on Thursday 30 March

Mar. 03, 2023  
A COUPLE OF SWELLS Will Embark on UK Tour

In a musical match made in theatrical heaven, Liza Pulman and Joe Stilgoe are set to bring audiences a brand-new show, featuring some of their all-time favourite standards as well as some classic duets, sprinkled with heaps of panache and a whole lot of dazzle.

Expect the Great American Song Book meets 1950s French Riviera Chic, a golden age of music showcasing Joe's virtuoso piano playing and Liza's exquisite vocals. A COUPLE OF SWELLS combines their unique talent with warmth, charm and wit, promising a beautifully crafted evening of music.

A COUPLE OF SWELLS will kick off a major UK tour at the Rose Theatre Kingston on Thursday 30 March and will then play around the country at venues including The Liverpool Philharmonic Hall, Theatre Royal Bath, the Acapela Studios Cardiff and The Duchess Theatre in London (see full venue list below).

Liza and Joe collaborated during lockdown on the mesmerising track 'Bye Bye Blackbird' from Liza's new album The Heart Of It. Their recording received international acclaim and led to creation of this show: a magical pairing celebrating some of the best music ever recorded.

These two super talents are back together and ready to put their own contemporary spin on much-loved classics including 'That's Entertainment' and 'A Couple of Swells'.

Liza's thirty-year career has encompassed music, theatre and comedy, from Glyndebourne Opera through West End musical theatre and as one-third of the British satirical comedy group, Fascinating Aida. Her solo career as concert performer and recording artist showcases a talent for rediscovering, reinventing and reimagining timeless classics and lost gems. Daughter of celebrated screen writer Jack Pulman and actor Barbara Young, Liza's upbringing gave her a deep love of theatre, movies and music. Most recently, Liza Pulman Sings Streisand played West End runs to packed houses and five-star reviews, and a new show, The Heart Of It, started its 2023 tour at The Other Palace in London.

Joe Stilgoe is an internationally acclaimed singer, pianist and songwriter, known for writing songs that feel like classics, and adapting classics so they sound like they've just been written. Growing up surrounded by music - his parents are songwriter and TV personality Richard Stilgoe and opera singer Annabel Hunt - Joe's career extends across theatre, TV and radio. He's a regular on Radio 4 on shows including Loose Ends and The Horne Section and he has worked with some of the finest orchestras and bands in the world. Joe has released eight albums, five of which topped the UK Jazz chart.

Tour Dates

30 March 2023 Kingston, The Rose Theatre

31 March 2023 Oxford Playhouse

12 April 2023 Milton Keynes, Wavendon Stables

13 April 2023 Stamford Arts Theatre

14 April 2023 Otley Courthouse

15 April 2023 Selby, Town Hall

16 April 2023 Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

20 April 2023 Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

05 May 2023 Nottingham Playhouse

11 May 2023 Henley On Thames, Kenton Theatre

12 May 2023 Basingstoke, Haymarket Theatre

13 May 2023 Aldeburgh, Jubilee Hall

15 May 2023 London, Duchess Theatre

19 May 2023 Bath, Theatre Royal

20 May 2023 Bath, Theatre Royal

21 May 2023 Haverhill Arts Centre

01 June 2023 Cardiff, Acapela Studios




Jason Manford Joins Ricky Tomlinson as a Special Guest in IRISH ANNIES at Stockport Plaza Photo
Jason Manford Joins Ricky Tomlinson as a Special Guest in IRISH ANNIE'S at Stockport Plaza
Actor and comedian, Jason Manford has been announced to join Ricky Tomlinson as a special guest in Stockport in a new musical comedy that celebrates the best of Irish culture.
Cast And Creatives Announced For The Revival of SUCKER PUNCH Photo
Cast And Creatives Announced For The Revival of SUCKER PUNCH
Roy Williams' SUCKER PUNCH will embark on its first major tour across England from March – June 2023 as part of theatre network Theatre Nation Partnerships made up of theatres and creative organisations across the country and the National Theatre.
REQUIEM: JOURNEYS OF THE SOUL Will be Performed as part of LEEDS 2023 Photo
REQUIEM: JOURNEYS OF THE SOUL Will be Performed as part of LEEDS 2023
Opera North and Phoenix Dance Theatre join forces with South African partners Jazzart Dance Theatre and Cape Town Opera to present a powerful, staged re-imagining of Mozart’s iconic Requiem, taking place as part of LEEDS 2023 Year of Culture.
New Earth Theatre Announce Full Cast For World Première Of Joanne Laus WORTH Photo
New Earth Theatre Announce Full Cast For World Première Of Joanne Lau's WORTH
New Earth Theatre and Storyhouse, in association with Arcola Theatre, today announce the full cast for the world première production of WORTH, a new darkly comic drama exploring immigration and family secrets from Chinese Canadian writer, Joanne Lau. Mingyu Lin directs Arthur Lee (Jacob) and Jennifer Lim (Penny), Stephen Hoo (Ted),  Sara Chia-Jewell (May), Zachary Hing (Anthony).

More Hot Stories For You


Billy Nevers, Jade Marvin, Luke Yates & More to Star in ROLES WE NEARLY PLAYED at The Union TheatreBilly Nevers, Jade Marvin, Luke Yates & More to Star in ROLES WE NEARLY PLAYED at The Union Theatre
March 2, 2023

West End stars unite for a light hearted evening of (horror) stories and performances from the roles they almost ended up playing - sadly is didn't go their way - but they can live out their fantasy of booking that role for one night only!
Photos: Original Film Actress Lea Thompson Visits BACK TO THE FUTUREPhotos: Original Film Actress Lea Thompson Visits BACK TO THE FUTURE
March 2, 2023

Last night, Back to the Future welcomed a special guest at the Adelphi Theatre - original Lorraine Baines in the three Back to the Future movies, actress Lea Thompson. Check out photos here!
International Women's Day Post-Show Event Announced For MEDEA at SohoplaceInternational Women's Day Post-Show Event Announced For MEDEA at Sohoplace
March 2, 2023

The Producers of Medea today announce a free one off post-show event @sohoplace on International Women's Day, Wednesday 8 March at 9:30pm. Hosted by Medea's Associate Director Tanuja Amarasuriya, with Natalie Haynes and Susie Orbach discussing the enduring power and contemporary resonance of Medea, 2,500 years after it was written.
Full Cast Announced For the UK Tour of TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera]Full Cast Announced For the UK Tour of TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera]
March 2, 2023

The full cast has been announced for the London run and UK Tour of Harry Hill and Steve Brown's hilarious musical, TONY! [The Tony Blair Rock Opera].
Photos: Inside Opening Night of OKLAHOMA! West End Transfer at Wyndham's TheatrePhotos: Inside Opening Night of OKLAHOMA! West End Transfer at Wyndham's Theatre
March 1, 2023

Check out photos from opening night of Oklahoma! in the West End!
share