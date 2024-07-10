Photos: The Contemporary American Theater Festival's 2024 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Contemporary American Theater Festival at Shepherd University opened its 2024 season on July 5. The current theater season features three new plays —Tornado Tastes Like Aluminum Sting, Enough to Let the Light In, and The Happiest Man on Earth — as well as an offering in two parts — What Will Happen to All That Beauty? The Festival runs through July 28 at four venues in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

Tornado Tastes Like Aluminum Sting by playwright Harmon dot aut centers around an autistic, nonbinary teenager with synesthesia, who is a filmmaker and documents their parents around the house. The cast for this world premiere features Jean Christian Barry as Chantal Buñuel (born Gil Agnew), Roderick Hill as Dad (Joseph Agnew), and Jasminn Johnson as Mom (Sherri Agnew). The production includes direction by Oliver Butler, dramaturgy by Craven Poole, costume design by Ashley Soliman, scenic design by Britton W. Mauk, projections design by Caite Hevner and Paul Lieber, sound design by David Remedios, and lighting design by Kate McGee. Paulina Tobar is Stage Manager and Esther Chilson is Assistant Stage Manager.



Enough to Let the Light In by playwright Paloma Nozicka follows a couple haunted by secrets that begin to emerge as they spend a night together celebrating a milestone. The cast features Caroline Neff as Cynthia and Deanna Myers as Marc. The creative team includes direction by Kimberly Senior, intimacy direction by Shura Baryshnikov, scenic design by Mara Ishihara Zinky, costume design by Peggy McKowen, lighting design by Mary Louise Geiger, and sound design by Christopher Darbassie. Deb Acquavella is Stage Manager and Nathan Hernandez is Stage Management Intern.

The Happiest Man on Earth by playwright Mark St. Germain is based on the memoir by the same name, bringing to life the extraordinary journey of a Holocaust survivor. The one-man play features Kenneth Tigar as Eddie Jaku. Direction is by Ron Lagomarsino, sound design is by Brendan Aanes, lighting design is by Harold F. Burgess II, scenic design is by James Noone, and costume design is by Johanna Pan. Lori M. Doyle is Stage Manager and Jake Vollmar is Stage Management Intern.

What Will Happen to All That Beauty? by playwright Donja R. Love is an offering in two parts that explores questions of legacy, family, and healing against the haunting landscape of the AIDS crisis in the ’80s and its impact on the Black community. The cast features Jude Tibeau as JR Bridges and Manny Bridges; Toni L. Martin as Maxine Bridges; Danté Jeanfelix as Abdul and Elijah; Keith Lee Grant as Troy and Reggie; MJ Rawls as Grace and Eve; John Floyd as Man with Baseball Cap, Eric, and Terrell; Steve McDonagh as Doctor Steinberg and Adam; and Jerome Preston Bates as Reverend Emmanuel Bridges Sr. and Radio Announcer. The production includes direction by Malika Oyetimein, intimacy direction by David Anzuelo, costume design by Nia Safarr Banks, sound design by Stephon Dorsey, scenic design by Luciana Stecconi, and lighting design by Matthew Webb. Lindsay Eberly is Stage Manager, Lacey Szerlip is Assistant Stage Manager, and Ashleigh Been is Stage Management Intern.

In addition to the Festival's mainstage productions, CATF also hosts over 30 free talktheater events, where audiences come together to expand upon the themes of the shows, as well as meet with the artists to discuss the new play development process.

For tickets and more information, please visit catf.org or call the box office at 681-240-2283.

