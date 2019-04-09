ONCE UPON A TIME at the CAPITOL THEATRE Featuring Broadway Star Sierra Boggess, The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra, and John Devlin!

Broadway star Sierra Boggess, best known for her portrayal of Christine in The Phantom of the Opera on both Broadway and the West End, will be joining the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra for an evening of classic Broadway, Disney and Star Wars favorites conducted by Music Director Finalist John Devlin. The performance, titled Once Upon a Time, will be held at the Capitol Theatre in Wheeling, WV on Friday, April 26th, 2019 at 7:30 PM.

Boggess, an Olivier nominated actress, made her Broadway debut as Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid, where she won rave reviews and received Drama Desk and Drama League Nominations as well as a Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite Female Breakthrough Performance. Boggess has also appeared in Master Class, It Shoulda Been You and School of Rock on Broadway; Love, Loss and What I Wore and Music in the Air Off-Broadway; and both Les Miserables and Love Never Dies on the West End.

Sierra Boggess - The Phantom of the Opera

John Devlin, who conducted WSO's Masterwork's concert Brahms Symphony No. 4 last month, returns for this one night only performance. Devlin is the Music Director of the Hawaii Youth Symphony Orchestra and Artistic Director of the Pacific Music Institute. He has also held positions with both the Princeton Symphony Orchestra and the National Symphony Orchestra. During NSO performances reviewers have stated that Devlin, "led the evening with flair...and was visibly in his element."

An official description of the performance was provided by WSO:

It's time to make you believe in fairy tales once again! From classic Broadway and movie scores, to Disney favorites and Star Wars, there is something for everyone to enjoy. The concert traces a path through stories that have remained popular over generations and features Broadway Star Soprano Sierra Boggess.

Devlin spoke about the event and his appreciate of Boggess's vast talent. "Sierra Boggess is one of my very favorite artists and I am so excited to be collaborating with her once again in the show Once Upon A Time. Sierra is famous for her roles in The Little Mermaid and The Phantom of the Opera, so we have decided to center the show around favorites from Disney and Broadway. There is something for everyone on the program with all-time favorites like Guys and Dolls and My Fair Lady. We'll also visit music from Pocahontas and Beauty and the Beast, and I've even snuck in a few of my favorites like Pirates of the Caribbean and Star Wars! The whole family will love this show and we can't wait to share Sierra's amazing talent with everyone in Wheeling.

Tickets start at $18.50, with those 18 and younger able to obtain tickets for only $7.50. Tickets can be purchased online at www.wheelingsymphony.com, by phone at (304) 232-6191, at the Box Office located at 1025 Main Street, Suite 811, Wheeling, WV 26003 or via email at boxoffice@wheelingsymphony.com

There will be a pre-show prix fixe dinner buffet catered by Chef Charlie Schlegel of Ye Olde Alpha, which will be held in the Capitol Theatre Ballroom starting at 6:00 PM and can be purchased by those attending the performance for $25.00 (Adults) or $15.00 (Children).





