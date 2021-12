Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards; Alban's MISS DIRT TURTLE'S GARDEN CLUB Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld West Virginia Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for West Virginia:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Tiffany Carroll - ADDAMS FAMILY - HART 52%

Becca Hyde & Matt Greenberg - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - West Virginia University 24%

Stephanie Harter Campbell - SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 24%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Janie Adkins - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc 38%

Bethany Bryan - ALICE IN WONDERLAND - alban arts center 16%

Becky McClelland - HAY FEVER - Alchemy Theatre 11%

Karen Martin - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 7%

Christine Brewer - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 7%

Neely Seams - ANTIGONE - Alchemy Theatre 5%

Susie Sayre - YOU MIGHT AS WELL LIVE - Alban Arts 5%

Becky McClelland & Jenn Naglee - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare [ABRIDGED] - Alchemy Theatre 3%

Jenna Fawn Brown - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 3%

Jenna Fawn Brown - SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 3%

Jenna Fawn Brown - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Nina Pasinetti - PUTTING IT TOGETHER - Charleston Light Opera Guild 44%

Stephanie Harter Campbell - SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 30%

Matt Greenberg, Gabbie Pedraza, & Becca Hyde - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - West Virginia University 26%

Best Direction Of A Play

Joyce Robertson - COAL - The Aracoma Story, Inc. 48%

Leah Turley - ANTIGONE - Alchemy Theatre 13%

Caroline Cash - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 9%

Doug Minnerly - YOU MIGHT AS WELL LIVE - Alban Arts 7%

Stephen Vance - HAY FEVER - Alchemy Theatre 6%

Matthew Scott Campbell - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 5%

Amy Hebb - MARRIAGE IS MURDER - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 4%

Mary Williams & Brian Cook - EXIT LAUGHING - Alchemy Theatre 4%

Gene Anthony - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare [ABRIDGED] - Alchemy Theatre 2%

Daniel Kehde - O'LEARY'S MERMAN - Contemporary youth arts company 1%

Erin Jerozal - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 0

Best Direction Of A Stream

Leah Turley - THE DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - alban arts center 57%

Stephen Vance - HAY FEVER - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 27%

T. Michael Murdock - THE TEMPEST - Alchemy Theatre 17%

Best Editing Of A Stream

T. Michael Murdock - THE TEMPEST - Alchemy Theatre 57%

Stephen Vance - HAY FEVER - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 43%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

David Spurlock - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc 47%

Stephen Vance, Todd Gilpin, & Kadin Tooley - HAY FEVER - Alchemy Theatre 13%

Stephen Vance - ANTIGONE - Alchemy Theatre 11%

Caroline Brewer - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 9%

Caroline Brewer - CHRISTMAS BELLES - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 5%

Will Heyser - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 5%

E. Tonry Lathroum - SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 5%

Stephen Vance - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare [ABRIDGED] - Alchemy Theatre 3%

E. Tonry Lathroum - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 2%

Best Musical

MISS DIRT TURTLE'S GARDEN CLUB - Alban Theater 50%

SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 22%

35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - West Virginia University 19%

PUTTING IT TOGETHER - 2021 9%

Best Performer In A Musical

Kat Biller - MISS DIRT TURTLE'S GARDEN CLUB - Alban Theater 40%

Lindsey Sites - NEXT TO NORMAL - Acting Out for Good 20%

Melissa Robinette - SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 11%

Noah Gross - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - West Virginia University 5%

Hannah Mort - RENT - West Virginia University 5%

Christian Clausnitzer - RENT - West Virginia University 3%

Chrysten Peddie - SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 2%

Drew Gasemy - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - West Virginia University 2%

Josey Miller - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - West Virginia University 2%

Katie Goffman - SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 2%

Mackenzie Wolcott - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - West Virginia University 1%

Christian Clausnitzer - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - West Virginia University 1%

Eryk Bluto - 35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - West Virginia University 1%

Mairys Joaquin - SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Emily Ferrell - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc 30%

Marksie Dunn - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc 17%

Susan Minnerly - YOU MIGHT AS WELL LIVE - Alban Arts 10%

Mike Murdock - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare [ABRIDGED] - Alchemy Theatre 7%

Shannon Spears - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 7%

Sheila Redling - EXIT LAUGHING - Alchemy Theatre 5%

Neely Seams - ANTIGONE - Alchemy Theatre 4%

Mary Williams - HAY FEVER - Alchemy Theatre 3%

Jason McCoy - COAL - The Aracoma Story 3%

Glenn Frail - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 2%

Emily Bosco - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 2%

Sybil Vance - COAL - The Aracoma Story, Inc. 2%

Daisy Mason - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 2%

Conner Perkins - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 2%

Lorenzo Scott - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Will Broyles - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Sara Morsey - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Afton Meyers - O'LEARY'S MERMAN - Contemporary Youth Arts Company 1%

Nik Tidquist - O'LEARY'S MERMAN - Contemporary Youth Arts Company 1%

Jackie Cobb - O'LEARY'S MERMAN - Contemporary Youth Arts Company 0%

Abbey Connett - THE TRAPPIST - Contemporary Youth Arts Company 0

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

fiona sullivan - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - alban arts center 56%

Mary Williams - HAY FEVER - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 29%

John Campbell - THE TEMPEST - Alchemy Theatre 15%

Best Play

COAL - The Aracoma Story 50%

MISS DIRT TURTLE'S GARDEN CLUB - Alban Theater 14%

ANTIGONE - Alchemy Theatre 8%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare [ABRIDGED] - Alchemy Theatre 7%

HAY FEVER - Alchemy Theatre 6%

CHRISTMAS BELLES - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 5%

MARRIAGE IS MURDER - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 4%

YOU MIGHT AS WELL LIVE - Alban Arts 4%

THE TRAPPIST - Contemporary Youth Arts Company 1%

O'LEARY'S MERMAN - Contemporary Youth Arts Company 0%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

COAL - The Aracoma Story 51%

YOU MIGHT AS WELL LIVE - Alban Arts 13%

THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 12%

EXIT LAUGHING - Alchemy Theatre 7%

ANTIGONE - Alchemy Theatre 6%

HAY FEVER - Alchemy Theatre 5%

THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare [ABRIDGED] - Alchemy Theatre 4%

35MM: A MUSICAL EXHIBITION - West Virginia University 2%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bruce Baisden - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc 46%

loren allen - THE GARDEN OF RIKKI TIKKI TAVI - alban arts center 20%

Lee Hebb - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 7%

Leah Turley - ANTIGONE - Alchemy Theatre 7%

Stephen Vance - HAY FEVER - Alchemy Theatre 7%

Lee Hebb - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 7%

Richard Crowell - SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 3%

Gene Anthony - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare [ABRIDGED] - Alchemy Theatre 2%

Doug Minnerly - YOU MIGHT AS WELL LIVE - Alban Arts 1%

Daniel Kehde - THE TRAPPIST - Contemporary Youth Arts Company 1%

Richard Crowell - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Katherine Johnson - COAL - The Aracoma Story 47%

Leah Turley - ANTIGONE - Alchemy Theatre 12%

Rico Massimino - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 11%

T. Michael Murdock - EXIT LAUGHING - Alchemy Theatre 8%

T. Michael Murdock - THE TEMPEST - Alchemy Theatre 6%

Max Ross - HAY FEVER - Alchemy Theatre 6%

Arron Seam - SHOUT! THE MOD MUSICAL - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 5%

Rico Massimino - MARRIAGE IS MURDER - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 5%

Arron Seam - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Doria Loftis - MISS DIRT TURTLE - alban arts center 50%

Phil Washington - MISS DIRT TURTLE'S GARDEN CLUB - Alban Theater 50%

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Dawn Hopson - COAL - 2021 15%

Megan Conley - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc 14%

Nora Ankrom - HAY FEVER - Alchemy Theatre 11%

Marksie Dunn - COAL - The Aracoma Story 8%

Mitch Vance - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc 6%

Becky McClelland - EXIT LAUGHING - Alchemy Theatre 6%

Emery Adkins - COAL - The Aracoma Story Inc 6%

Joanna Murdock - HAY FEVER - Alchemy Theatre 6%

Jason McCoy - COAL - The Aracoma Story 6%

Ed Conn - CHRISTMAS BELLES - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 5%

Lee Hebb - CHRISTMAS BELLES - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 5%

Melissa Robinette - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 3%

Abbey Connett - O'LEARY'S MERMAN - Contemporary Youth Arts Company 3%

Ken Sandberg - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 2%

Mary Olson - EXIT LAUGHING - Alchemy Theatre 2%

Matthew Scott Campbell - DRIVING MISS DAISY - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 2%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

THE ARACOMA STORY - The Aracoma Story Inc 49%

A COZY CHRISTMAS - Alchemy Theatre 22%

A MURDER IS ANNOUNCED - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 12%

LOST IN YONKERS - Old Opera House Theatre Co. 7%

THIS WONDERFUL LIFE - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 6%

HAY FEVER - Alchemy Theatre Troupe 3%

ART - Greenbrier Valley Theatre 1%