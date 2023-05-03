World Premiere of STAY, RUN, STAY & More Set for 1st Stage 2023-24 Season

1st Stage has announced the 2023-2024 season.

The season will begin with the Logan Festival of Solo Performance from July 13-23, 2023. This one-of-a-kind festival presents national, award-winning solo performers for two weeks of outstanding performances. The 2023 festival will feature the world premiere of 1st Stage's commissioned work Stay, Run, Stay written and performed by Khanisha Foster (Joy Rebel, 2019) and Mr. Yunioshi written and performed by J. Elijah Cho (recipient of the "Best Solo Performance" at the 2019 Hollywood Fringe Festival).

From September 28 to October 15, 2023 1st Stage will present The Chosen, adapted by Aaron Posner and Chaim Potok from the novel by Chaim Potok, directed by Alex Levy

Following a twice-extended run of My Name is Asher Lev in 2016- making it the most successful production in 1st Stage's history- 1st Stage brings another Aaron Posner and Chaim Potok adaptation to the region. Adapted from the well-loved novel, this critically acclaimed play takes us on a journey with two young Jewish boys as they navigate the complexities of their relationships with each other, their families, and their religion. Set against the backdrop of 1940s Brooklyn, The Chosen is a timeless story about the universal struggles of growing up and finding one's place in the world. "This production richly engages its audience in a broad range of topics, including the nature of friendship." - Los Angeles Times

From December 7 to 24, 2023 1st Stage will present Quilters, book by Molly Newman and Barbara Damashek with lyrics and music by Barbara Damashek, directed by Deidra LaWan Starnes

Set on the American frontier, this moving musical tells the story of a group of women who come together to create a quilt that reflects their shared history, struggles, and triumphs. The story blends a series of interrelated scenes into a rich mosaic which captures the sweep and beauty, the terror and joy, the harsh challenge and abiding rewards of frontier life. With soaring harmonies, touching monologues, and stunning choreography, Quilters is a musical experience unlike any other. "Quilters is a show pieced together with love and stitched with pride...a thing of beauty, comfort and joy." - New York Post

From February 1 to 18, 2024 1st Stage will present The Lake Effect by Rajiv Joseph, directed by Alex Levy

A drama of family secrets by Pulitzer Prize finalist Rajiv Joseph. During a fierce Cleveland mid-winter storm, estranged siblings are reunited by their father's sudden death. In the midst of closing his failing Indian restaurant, they must confront the painful memories and secrets that drove them apart. With witty dialogue, richly drawn characters, and a deep understanding of the complexities of human relationships, The Lake Effect is a must-see. "Simply brilliant." - Showbiz Chicago

From April 4 to 21, 2024 1st Stage will present The Nance, by Douglas Carter Beane, directed by Nick Olcott

This witty, Tony Award-Nominated play, filled with music, dance, and comedy sketches, introduces us to Chauncey Miles, a gay burlesque performer at the Irving Place Theater. The Nance recreates the naughty, raucous world of burlesque's heyday and tells the backstage story of Chauncey and his fellow performers. At a time when it was easy to play gay and dangerous to be gay, Chauncey's uproarious antics on the stage stand out in marked contrast to his offstage life. A "funny but bittersweet portrait of a vanished era". -The Chicago Tribune

Subscriptions and Flex Passes are available for savings of up to 50% off regular price tickets. Tickets, Subscriptions, and Flex Passes can be purchased online at www.1ststage.org or by calling the 1st Stage box office at 703-854-1856.

About 1st Stage:



1st Stage Theatre is an award-winning professional theatre in the heart of Tysons, Virginia. The company serves as a cultural hub for the community producing first-rate theatrical productions as well as hosting professional musicians, orchestras, and visual artists, and providing educational opportunities for the community. Winner of Outstanding Production for the past two seasons (The Brothers Size and Fly By Night), 1st Stage was nominated for 7 Helen Hayes Awards in 2023. Other awards include the American Theatre Wing's National Theatre Company award. Additionally, 1st Stage is a renewed member of the Catalogue for Philanthropy class of 2022-2023. In September 2016, The Wall Street Journal called 1st Stage "one of America's most impressive smaller regional companies." For more information, visit 1st Stage online at www.1ststage.org or follow the theatre on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.